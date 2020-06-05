Data Science Congress 2020 virtual featuring world leaders in AI on June 6 and 7

Aegis School of Data Science is organizing the third edition of the Data Science Congress (DSC) which will be a virtual event on June 6 and June 7, 2020.

DSC 2020 is a confluence of artificial intelligence, data science, analytics, big data, machine learning, Internet of Things, cognitive, and cyber security.

In DSC 2020, the world authorities, leading researchers, AI experts, Data Scientists will be speaking and over 10,000 educators, engineers, CXO's, CTO, CEOs, students are likely to join the event.

Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre will inaugurate the event. “New technologies like AI, Robotics, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics have tremendous potential waiting to be tapped. These could be the key components towards building economy that brings quantum jump. These are the building blocks of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

The speakers and contributors enlightening the topics are the crème de la crème of the data industry:

· Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE

· Dr. Vint Cerf, Father of Internet

· Dr Juergen Schmidhuber, Father of Modern Artificial Intelligence

· Justice BN Srikrishna, Chief Architect of India;s 1st data protection bill

· Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer (CTO) - Microsoft India

· Rama Akkiraju, Master Inventor and IBM Fellow

· Dr. Dina Zielinski will showcase how we can store digital data in DNA

· Mathangi Sri, Data Science Leader; Top 10 Data Scientists in India; 20 Patents

For more speakers list, please visit https://www.datasciencecongress.com

Dr Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean, Aegis School of Data Science said, “Considering the current unprecedented situation around the world, Data Science Congress this year will be a virtual event and so the pivot was to get the best of the content. With the current assembly of speakers which are prime, pre-eminent and celebrated in their respective spheres, we are confident that this virtual event will be a treat to all the data admirers. Come join us on 6th and 7th June 2020”

Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe,Chairman AICTE commented “Data is the new oil in new digital economy. Hence people who know data science and data analytics will provide solutions to future challenges, be it pandemic, banking, insurance, education, agriculture or healthcare”.

“We initiated Data Science Congress with a vision of making India as a world leader in research, education, and skill development in the fields of AI, Data Science, Analytics, IoT, and Cyber Security. India can lead as we are having the largest pool of talent with maths and coding skills which are essential for these exponential technologies”, commented Bhupesh Daheria, Founder of Data Science Congress; Founder Director of mUni Campus.

“COVID – 19 and the lock down has fast tracked the use and development on new uses cases for data analytics across industry and society. While the data science market will continue to grow in India, there will also be an emergence of industry / society -specific analytics use cases, and a need of skilled professionals in terms of technology, its application and policy. FICCI will be delighted to engage with all stakeholders to establish India as a global hub of data science and analytics” said Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI.

Data Science Congress was initiated in 2017 with a vision of bringing India at the centre stage of the world forum for AI, Data Science, Cyber Security research, education, and skill development as India is having the largest pool of talents exposed to math and coding skills which are essential for these exponential technologies.