Dalal Street's Top Stories at Midday.12.00 PM, 2nd August 2019:(Nifty 10926, Down 54 points): Benchmark indices were trading lower but off day’s low.

Weak global cues were seen spoiling sentiments.
• Asian stocks were trading lower after a surprise tariff announcement from the United States escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
• US stocks fell after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose additional tariffs Chinese imports to the US. Trump said the US would impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods beginning September 1.
• The president said trade talks with Beijing are continuing after US officials returned from negotiations in China.
• The 10% levies will apply to $300 billion of Chinese goods coming into the US. It doesn't include $250 billion of goods already subject to tariffs, the president said.
• Barring Auto all the other sectoral indices are in red, with maximum pain visible in Metal and Realty sector.
• The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market is Negative.
• NSE Advances: 16. NSE declines: 34.
• The NSE Mid-Cap index is Down 0.69% at 4,272. The NSE Small-Cap index is Down 0.75% at 5,414.
• INDIA VIX index representing volatility is Up 15.23: (+4.65%)
• On the Positive side: BHARTIARTL at 335.45 (+3.57%) , EICHERMOT at 17009.95 (+2.70%), and M&M at 559.75 (+2.04%) are in green,
• On the flip side: ONGC at 133.35 (-2.59%), WIPRO at 263.75 (-2.46%) and TATA STEEL at 408.20 (-2.81%)
