Dalal Street's Top Stories at Midday.12.00 PM, 29th August 2019:(Nifty 10962, Down 83 points): Benchmark indices are trading near day’s low, dragged by weakness in IT and Bank stocks.

• Going forward, the immediate resistance for the Nifty is placed at 11201. On the flipside Nifty’s immediate support seen at 10837 and then at 10637 mark.
• Asian stocks were trading lower as intensifying US-China frictions and worries of a no-deal Brexit drove investors to safer harbours.
• US stocks climbed on gains in energy and financial shares. Meanwhile, the White House is scheduled to impose the first stage of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imported goods on Sunday, when China is set to respond with tariffs on U.S. products also.
• U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to suspend parliament until 14 October, less than three weeks before the Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union on 31 October.
• The move is seen as increasing the chances of a no-deal Brexit that economists estimate could deal a significant blow to economic growth in the U.K and Europe.
• Barring Pharma rest all the sectoral indices are in red, with maximum pain visible in PSU Banks.
• The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market is Negative.
• NSE Advances: 08. NSE declines: 40.
• The NSE Mid-Cap index is Down 1.07 % at 4,192. The NSE Small-Cap index is Down 0.78% at 5,384.
• INDIA VIX index representing volatility is Up 16.87: (+0.20%)
• On the Positive side: SUNPHARMA at 423.70 (+2.57%), EICHERMOT at 16568.20 (+1.74%), and VEDL at 134.65 (+1.66%) are in green,
• On the flip side: IBULHSGFIN at 426.55 (-6.71%), YESBANK at 55.60 (-6.55%) and ICICI BANK at 403 (-2.41%).
