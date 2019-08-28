Dalal Street's Top Stories at Midday.12.00 PM, 28th August 2019:(Nifty 11,061, Down 47 points): Benchmark indices are trading lower, dragged down by metal stocks

• Immediate hurdle near 11201 zones. Any decisive break above 11201 can push index towards 11350-11400 zone. Downside support for nifty is seen at 10900. Only a breach of 10800 will invite caution.
• Going ahead, the market participants would keep a close watch on currency movement and upcoming Q1FY20 GDP data.
• Asian stocks were mixed, as deeper worries about the global economy kept a lid on sentiment.
• US stocks slipped, weighed down by financial stocks as a deepening of the Treasury yield curve inversion raised US recession worries and uncertainty over any progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China took a toll.
• Oil prices rose, with U.S. crude gaining 1% after an industry report showed stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, fell more than expected, easing worries about economic growth due to the China-U.S. trade war.
• Barring IT,Media and Realty rest all the sectoral indices are in red, with maximum pain visible in metal stocks .
• The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market is Negative.
• NSE Advances: 17. NSE declines: 32.
• The NSE Mid-Cap index is Down 0.48 % at 4,281. The NSE Small-Cap index is Up 0.07% at 5,466.
• INDIA VIX index representing volatility is Up 16.05: (+0.54%)
• On the Positive side: TECHM at 687.25 (+1.61%), HCLTECH at 1110.15 (+1.56%), and BRITANNIA at 2727.70 (+1.56%) are in green,
• On the flip side: YES BANK at 61.35 (-4.88%), IBULHSGFIN at 458.30 (-2.80%) and JSWSTEEL at 208.05 (-2.51%).
