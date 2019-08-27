Dalal Street's Top Stories at Midday.12.00 PM, 27th August 2019:(Nifty 11,118, Up 60points):

Benchmark indices are trading higher amid improved investor sentiment due to the government's economic measures and the winding down of the US-China trade rhetoric.

• Now index has immediate hurdle near 11201 zone. Any decisive break above 11201 can push index towards 11350-11400 zone in near term. Support for index is coming near 10995.

• Asian stocks were trading higher on signs Sino-US trade hostilities might be easing helped restore investor confidence after the previous session's rout.

• US stocks rose on Monday, following a sharp sell-off in the prior session, after US President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China, cooling investor concerns after a ramp-up in rhetoric derailed markets last week.

• Auto stocks have been witnessing traction after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the sector that has been grappling with piling up of inventories due to a slump in demand.

• President Donald Trump, under pressure to scale back a US-China trade war partly blamed for a global economic slowdown, claimed on August 26 that the two sides will begin serious negotiations soon.

• Barring Media and IT rest all the sectoral indices are in green, with maximum gains visible in PSU Bank index .

• The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market is Positive.

• NSE Advances: 40. NSE declines: 10.

• The NSE Mid-Cap index is Up 1.11 % at 4,327. The NSE Small-Cap index is Up 1.77% at 5,460.

• INDIA VIX index representing volatility is Down 16.09: (-3.34%)

• On the Positive side: TATAMOTORS at 118.10 (+6.83%), BRITANNIA at 2700 (+6.57%), and ULTRACEMCO at 4213 (+4.33%) are in green,

• On the flip side: BHARTIARTL at 349.50 (-3.09%), INFY at 784.55 (-2.24%) and TCS at 2250 (-1.16%).