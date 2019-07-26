Dalal Street's Top Stories at Midday.12.00 PM, 26th July 2019:(Nifty 11302, Up 50 points):Benchmark indices are off days low and are trading higher.

Nifty around 11300 on 1st day of August series.

• Any close above 11325 can lead to good short-covering, which in result may push index towards 11355-11395 zone and support for Nifty is coming near 11221

• Asian stocks slipped amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could be less aggressive than expected with monetary policy when it meets next week.

• U.S. stocks finished lower Thursday, retreating from records for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, after a series of mostly disappointing earnings reports.

• The Fed will gather on July 30-31 for policy meeting and the U.S. central bank is widely anticipated to cut benchmark rates by at least 25 basis points to combat headwinds from the China-U.S. trade dispute and signs of slowing economic growth outside of the U.S.

• In Europe, the European Central Bank laid the groundwork for further cuts to interest rates, announcing Thursday that it intends to leave official rates at present or lower levels, at least through the first half of 2020.

• Barring IT, rest all the sectoral indices are in green, with maximum gain visible in PSU Banks and Auto sector.

• The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market is Positive.

• NSE Advances: 34. NSE declines: 16.

• The NSE Mid-Cap index is Up 0.85% at 4,422. The NSE Small-Cap index is Up 0.05% at 5, 713.

• INDIA VIX index representing volatility is Down 12.50: (-1.02%)

• On the Positive side: YES BANK at 93.65 (+6.85%) , BAJAJ FINANCE at 3220.90 (+5.72%), and BAJAJFINSV at 7082.10 (+4.42%), are in green,

• On the flip side: VEDL at 165.90 (-3.24%), IOC at 142.50 (-2.83%) and BRITANNIA at 2639.20 (-1.21%).