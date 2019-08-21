Dalal Street's Top Stories at Midday.12.00 PM, 21st August 2019:(Nifty 10,974, Down 43 points): Indices have extended losses and are now trading at day’s low amid weak global cues.

• The index has been consolidating between in a range from last six sessions. Now, it has to hold above 11205 to witness a bounce towards 11350 level.

• It requires a decisive breakout to get a smooth ride, else a volatile swing could continue with downside support at 10782 level. A sustainable move below this would result into an extended correction.

• Asian shares were trading lower as fresh worries about a global recession led investors to dump risky assets, with US President Donald Trump showing no signs of backing down in his trade war with China

• Financial shares led US stocks lower on Tuesday to end a three-day rally as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

• The most active stocks are YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing, State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

• Barring IT rest all the sectoral indices are in red, with maximum pain visible in Metal sector.

• The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market is Negative.

• NSE Advances: 16. NSE declines: 34.

• The NSE Mid-Cap index is Down 0.71 % at 4,246. The NSE Small-Cap index is Down 0.81% at 5,412.

• INDIA VIX index representing volatility is Up 16.75: (+0.72%)

• On the Positive side: EICHERMOT at 16101.50 (1.29%), HEROMOTOCO at 2700 (+1.15%), and BPCL at 337.65 (+1.02%) are in green,

• On the flip side: TATAMOTORS at 117.35 (-5.25%), YES BANK at 68.50 (-3.79%) and IBULHSGFIN at 509.25 (-2.33%).