Dalal Street's Top Stories at Midday.12.00 PM, 19th July 2019:(Nifty 11492, Down 104 points):Dalal-street is in a sea of red. Benchmark indices have hit fresh intraday low.

• The undertone of the market is weak due to negative global cues and rise in crude oil prices.

• Nifty’s support now placed at 11471. If the index breaks below this level then the selling pressure could extend towards 11,420-11,300, while a close above 11,700 could bring bulls back in charge

• Asian stocks were trading higher, as comments from US Federal Reserve official cemented expectations of a US interest rate cut later this month.

• US stocks closed higher, after New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said the central bank's wisest strategy is to cut interest rates at the first sign of economic distress when interest rates are already low. The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates at the conclusion of its two-day July 30-31 policy meeting.

• All sectoral indices are in red, with most pain visible in PSU Banks and Auto stocks.

• The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market is Negative.

• NSE Advances: 10. NSE declines: 40.

• The NSE Mid-Cap index is Down 0.81% at 4,582. The NSE Small-Cap index is Down 1.17% at 5, 890.

• INDIA VIX index representing volatility is Up 12.22: (+4.02%)

• On the Positive side: NTPC at 129.90 (+2.24%) ,TITAN at 1093.70 (+1.27%), and TCS at 2088.20(+1.08%), are in green,

• On the flip side: BAJAJ FINANCE at 3298.60 (-4.88%), BAJAJFINSV at 7570 (-3.54%) and GAIL 138.35 (-2.54%).