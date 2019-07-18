Dalal Street's Top Stories at Midday.12.00 PM, 18th July 2019:(Nifty 11659, Down 28 points):Benchmark indices are trading lower, weighed down by IT and metal stocks.

• The undertone of the market was weak due to negative global cues. Nifty needs to hold above 11700 to extend gains towards 11750, and then 11,800-11850 zone. While support exists at 11521 and then 11471 levels

• Most Asian stocks were trading lower on Thursday, amid a renewed threat to trade. Japan's exports fell 6.7% in June as compared to a year ago, according to data released on Thursday.

• US stocks ended lower for a second straight session as investors digested mixed earnings results and economic data, while a lack of progress on the Beijing-Washington tariff dispute remained a headache.

• The Bank of Korea announced that it was cutting the base rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%, following a cut to South Korea's growth target earlier this month, and an ongoing trade spat between Seoul and Tokyo that has seen Japan place import curbs on important materials used by South Korea's technology sector.

• Barring FMCG, Media and Financial services, rest all sectoral indices are in red, with most pain visible in Metal and Auto stocks.

• The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market is Negative.

• NSE Advances: 13. NSE declines: 37.

• The NSE Mid-Cap index is Down 1.51% at 4,660. The NSE Small-Cap index is Down 0.77% at 5,978.

• INDIA VIX index representing volatility is Up 11.86: (+0.57%)

• On the Positive side: WIPRO at 268.50 (+3.43%) ,HDFC at 2328.90 (+1.85%), and BRITANNIA at 2834.50(+1.31%), are in green,

• On the flip side: YES BANK at 87.25 (-11.33%), TATAMOTORS at 162.95 (-3.26%) and VEDL 164.15 (-2.67%).