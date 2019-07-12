Dalal Street's Top Stories at Midday.

12.00 PM, 12th July 2019:

(Nifty 11588, Up 5 points):

Benchmark indices are trading lower in today’s session. Nifty is seen shuttling between gains and losses.

• Technically nifty’s resistance is seen at 11661.Key support continues to be at 11471. If the index breaks below this level then the selling pressure could extend.

• Investors should trade cautiously and wait for clear signs of a breakout for initiating long positions.

• Asian stocks were trading higher on expectations of a rate cut by US Federal Reserve later this month.

• In US, the Dow and S&P 500 rose to close at record highs as health insurers gained after the Trump administration scrapped a plan designed to rein in prescription drug prices, while financial shares climbed with bond yields.

• Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifying Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee and Thursday in front of the Senate Banking Committee gave investors more hope that a rate cut is coming. The Fed has a two-day meeting on July 30-31.

• Barring Bank, Financial services, FMCG and PVT Banks, rest all sectoral indices are in green, with maximum gains visible in Realty and Metal stocks.

• The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market is Positive.

• NSE Advances: 29. NSE declines: 21.

• The NSE Mid-Cap index is Up 0.72% at 4,742. The NSE Small-Cap index is Up 0.60% at 6,092.

• INDIA VIX index representing volatility is Down 12.12: (-2.78%)

• On the Positive side: TATA STEEL at 470.90 (+1.93%) , UPL at 643 and (+1.86%), JSW NTPC at 131 (+1.71%), are in green,

• On the flip side: WIPRO at 261.65 (-2.28%), LT at 1472.60 (-1.51%) and BHARTIARTL at 355.40 (-1.48%).