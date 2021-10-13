CCNA or CCNP certification-Know the best certificate for you

When it comes to Computer Networking knowledge credentials, none are as prestigious and sought-after as the ones offered by Cisco.

Cisco certifications, especially CCNA and CCNP - are significantly challenging and require proper planning, training, and hands-on. Cisco Certified Network Associate is the first step for a Network Engineer. The next step in this learning path is the Cisco Certified Network Professional, or CCNP certificate, which sits near the top of all available network speciality certifications. Cisco mandates professionals to recertify CCNA/CCNP credentials every three years to ensure that candidates remain abreast of the latest network technologies. Enrolling in the suitable CCNA courses can make a difference in a professional's initial efforts and even be the factor behind passing with distinction.

CCNA

This certification, known as Cisco Certified Network Associate, is an IT network certification suitable for various engineers. Engineers, Sys Admins, Network Support Engineers, and Networking Specialists are all part of this group.

Many computer network engineers want the CCNA certification because it covers a wide variety of networking principles. It will also assist candidates in better preparing for future networking technologies on which they would be working.

A specialist's ability to install, set up, design, debug and manage an intermediate routed and switched Cisco CCNA certification validates the network. There are many CCNA courses online available at present.

Types of Cisco Certified Network Associates

● CCNA Security

● CCNA Routing and Switching

● CCNA Cloud

● CCNA Industrial Plants

Importance of CCNA certification

The work you'll complete in the CCNA course or training will not only help you prepare for the test but will also help you gain the essential skills you'll need for various sorts of IT jobs that employ Cisco Systems. It also entails gaining a broad grasp of computer networking. Users will study ideas in CCNA training that will help them comprehend the larger picture of networking.

Certifications like the CCNA course or certification help workers qualify for promotions and career possibilities once they've been recruited. As a result, you may expect to make even more money. In addition, the CCNA course shows that you have extensive knowledge, competence, and practical expertise with network systems principles.

CCNP

Cisco's professional-level networking certification is the CCNP. It verifies the scope and depth of your technological expertise. Enterprise Data Centre, Security, Service Provider, and Collaboration are the five courses available for the CCNP.

Advanced routing, SD-WAN, network design, wireless design, wireless implementation, and automation in business networks are covered by the five CCNP focus exams. To get the CCNP Professional certification, you must pass one concentration test in addition to the core exam.

Types of CCNP certification

● CCDP

● CCNP Collaboration

● CCNP Cloud

● CCNP Data Centre

● CCNP Security

● CCNP Routing and Switching

● CCNP Service Provider

● CCNP Wireless

Importance of CCNP certification

Cisco CCNP certifications provide a theoretical and practical understanding of network connections to engineers. A network engineer's router abilities, for example, are undoubtedly employed and developed as a result of the certification.

You may use the certification to access various network devices, including switches, routers, and DSLAMs, to validate various flow kinds and settings.

The certification covers a broad range of levels and topics associated with working with routed and switched networks. Installation, formation, operation, and troubleshooting are all critical abilities.

Passing the CCNP certification test demonstrates that you have a thorough understanding of network complexity. In addition, you will obtain more information and abilities as a result of the many hands-on experiences.

Certification cost for CCNA and CCNP

The CCNA certification cost or CCNA course fees is $300. The CCNP certification cost of 350-xxx code is $400, and the 300-xxx code CCNP certification exams cost $300.

Exam details

CCNA

You must pass the 200-301 Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) course to become a CCNA. Network basics, networking, Internet protocol connection, Internet protocol services, security basics, automation, and programmability are all covered in this exam.

The CCNA 200-301 certification test is 120 minutes long and consists of 100-120 questions. To pass this exam, you'll need to get a score of about 850 out of 1000.

CCNP

To get the CCNP certification , you must pass one core exam, the 350-401 ENCOR test, which covers fundamental enterprise technologies. The second test is an enterprise emphasis exam of your choosing, making you alter your certification specific to your interest.

The core exam Installing and Operating Cisco Corporate Network Core Technologies (350-401 ENCOR) verifies your understanding of enterprise infrastructure, including virtualization, architecture, security, network assurance, and automation.

The CCNP 350-401 ENCOR test takes 120 minutes to complete and has around 100 questions. To pass this exam, you'll need to get a score of about 825 out of 1000.

In conclusion, whichever Cisco CCNA Certification or CCNP certification you select will benefit you in advancing your networking career. The need for networking professionals is rising; therefore, now is the best time to earn one of these two networking certifications.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 08:16 PM IST