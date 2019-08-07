CALCULUS DERIVATIVES CORNER 8 AM

Market Summary:

Nifty August Futures ended Tuesday's session at a premium of +31 vs premium of +34.

The 08th August expiry Put-Call Open Interest Ratio was at 0.81 for Nifty whereas it was 0.85 for Bank Nifty.

The 08th August expiry Put-Call Volume Ratio was at 0.84 for the Nifty and 0.82 for Bank Nifty.

For Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 11200 Strike Price, followed by 11000 Strike Price for 08th August Series. Short Covering was seen at strikes price 107050-11100.

Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) was seen at strike price 10800 followed by 10700 strike price for 08th August series. Short Buildup was seen at strike prices 10600-11000.

For Bank Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 29000 Strike Price and Maximum Put Open Interest stands at 27500 Strike Price.

As per Tuesday’s Provisional Data available on the NSE, FII’s sold shares worth Rs. 2107.93 crores in the Indian Equity Market. DIIs on the other hand, bought shares worth Rs. 2289.05 crores in the Indian Equity market.

Long Buildup: REC, HDFC, SRF.

Short Buildup: ZEEL, LICHSGFIN, BRITANNIA, PEL.

Short Covering: NTPC, COAL INDIA, BEL, AXISBANK, IBULHSGFIN.

Long Unwinding: CIPLA, TCS, MGL, BAJAJ AUTO.

Stocks banned in F&O Segment: NIL

New In Ban: NIL

Out Of Ban: NIL