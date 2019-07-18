CALCULUS DERIVATIVES CORNER8 AM.

Market Summary:

• Nifty July Futures ended Wednesday's session at a discount of -12 vs discount of -05.

• The 18th July expiry Put-Call Open Interest Ratio was at 1.06 for Nifty whereas it was 0.90 for Bank Nifty.

• The 18th July expiry Put-Call Volume Ratio was at 1.15 for the Nifty and 1.06 for Bank Nifty.

• For Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 11700 Strike Price, followed by 11800 Strike Price for 18th July Series. Long Unwinding was seen at strikes price 11200-11500.

• Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) was seen at strike price 11600 followed by 11650 strike price for 18th July series. Short Buildup was seen at strike prices 11300-11700.

• For Bank Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 30800 Strike Price and Maximum Put Open Interest stands at 30500 Strike Price.

• As per Wednesday’s Provisional Data available on the NSE, FII’s sold shares worth Rs. 16.97 crores in the Indian Equity Market. DIIs on the other hand, bought shares worth Rs. 208.88 crores in the Indian Equity market.

• Long Buildup: SBIN, PETRONET, EQUITAS, DABUR.

• Short Buildup: GAIL, M&M, YESBANK.

• Short Covering: DHFL, L&TFH, TECHM, BIOCON.

• Long Unwinding: BHARTIARTL, SRTRANSFIN, STAR, LUPIN.

• Stocks banned in F&O segment: DHFL, IDBI, RELCAP, RELINFRA, TATAELXSI.