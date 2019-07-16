CALCULUS DERIVATIVES CORNER8 AM

Market Summary:

• Nifty July Futures ended Monday's session at a discount of -09 vs discount of -09.

• The 18th July expiry Put-Call Open Interest Ratio was at 0.75 for Nifty whereas it was 0.64 for Bank Nifty.

• The 18th July expiry Put-Call Volume Ratio was at 0.85 for the Nifty and 0.98 for Bank Nifty.

• For Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 11600 Strike Price, followed by 11700 Strike Price for 18th July Series. Short Buildup was seen at strikes price 11600-11800.

• Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) was seen at strike price 11500 followed by 11400 strike price for 18th July series. Short Buildup was seen at strike prices 11300-11600.

• For Bank Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 31000 Strike Price and Maximum Put Open Interest stands at 30000 Strike Price.

• As per Monday’s Provisional Data available on the NSE, FII’s sold shares worth Rs. 216.44 crores in the Indian Equity Market. DIIs on the other hand, bought shares worth Rs. 591.72 crores in the Indian Equity market.

• Long Buildup: INFY, SUNPHARMA, TCS, KOTAKBANK.

• Short Buildup: RBLBANK, UNIONBANK, ITC, NCC.

• Short Covering: UPL, HDFCBANK, HAVELLS, HDFC.

• Long Unwinding: CANBK, INDUSINDBK, AXISBANK, EXIDE.

• Stocks banned in F&O segment: DHFL, IDBI, RELCAP, RELINFRA.