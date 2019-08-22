CALCULUS DERIVATIVES CORNER: 8 AM

Market Summary:

• Nifty August Futures ended Wednesday's session at a premium +14 vs premium of +11.

• The 22nd August expiry Put-Call Open Interest Ratio was at 1.03 for Nifty whereas it was 0.66 for Bank Nifty.

• The 22nd August expiry Put-Call Volume Ratio was at 0.84 for the Nifty and 0.72 for Bank Nifty.

• For Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 11100 Strike Price, followed by 11000 Strike Price for 22nd August Series. Short Buildup was seen at strikes price 10700-11400.

• Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) was seen at strike price 10900 followed by 10800 strike price for 22nd August series. Short covering was seen at strike prices 10900-11200.

• For Bank Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 28000 Strike Price and Maximum Put Open Interest stands at 27500 Strike Price.

• As per Wednesday’s Provisional Data available on the NSE, FII’s sold shares worth Rs. 770.81 crores in the Indian Equity Market. DIIs on the other hand bought shares worth Rs. 353.97 crores in the Indian Equity market.

• Long Buildup: INFY, TECHM, MGL.

• Short Buildup: SAIL, HDFC, UNIONBANK, PFC, GAIL.

• Short Covering: MARUTI, PVR, HEROMOTO, BOSCH.

• Long Unwinding: ICICIBANK, IOC, RELIANCE, AUROPHARMA.

• Stocks banned in F&O Segment: DHFL, IDBI.