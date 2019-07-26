CALCULUS DERIVATIVES CORNER 8 AM.

Market Summary:

• Nifty August Futures ended Thursday's session at a premium of +62 vs premium of +42.

• The 01st August expiry Put-Call Open Interest Ratio was at 0.65 for Nifty whereas it was 0.73 for Bank Nifty.

• The 01st August expiry Put-Call Volume Ratio was at 0.83 for the Nifty and 0.73 for Bank Nifty.

• For Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 11400 Strike Price, followed by 11300 Strike Price for 01st August Series. Short Buildup was seen at strikes price 11400-11800.

• Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) was seen at strike price 11200 followed by 11300 strike price for 01st August series. Short Covering was seen at strike prices 11050-11400.

• For Bank Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 29500 Strike Price and Maximum Put Open Interest stands at 28500 Strike Price.

• As per Thursday’s Provisional Data available on the NSE, FII’s sold shares worth Rs. 126.65 crores in the Indian Equity Market. DIIs on the other hand, bought shares worth Rs. 398.53 crores in the Indian Equity market.

• Long Buildup: INFY, SUNPHARMA, TCS.

• Short Buildup: IOC, TATAMOTORS, RELIANCE, TATASTEEL.

• Short Covering: VEDL, REC, HDFC, HDFCBANK.

• Long Unwinding: JSWSTEEL, AMBUJACEM, WIPRO.

• Stocks banned in F&O segment: NIL.