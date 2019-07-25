CALCULUS DERIVATIVES CORNER 8 AM

Market Summary:

• Nifty July Futures ended Wednesday's session at a premium of +07 vs premium of +03.

• The 25th July expiry Put-Call Open Interest Ratio was at 0.62 for Nifty whereas it was 0.56 for Bank Nifty.

• The 25th July expiry Put-Call Volume Ratio was at 0.87 for the Nifty and 0.95 for Bank Nifty.

• For Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 11400 Strike Price, followed by 11300 Strike Price for 25th July Series. Short Buildup was seen at strikes price 11100-11400.

• Maximum Put Open Interest (OI) was seen at strike price 11300 followed by 11200 strike price for 25th July series. Short Covering was seen at strike prices 11300-12000.

• For Bank Nifty, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) stands at 29500 Strike Price and Maximum Put Open Interest stands at 29000 Strike Price.

• As per Wednesday’s Provisional Data available on the NSE, FII’s sold shares worth Rs. 1393.71 crores in the Indian Equity Market. DIIs on the other hand, bought shares worth Rs. 2,140.26 crores in the Indian Equity market.

• Long Buildup: ASIANPAINTS, INDIGO, TORTNPHARM.

• Short Buildup: SBIN, ICICI BANK, AXISBANK, JINDALSTEL, RELIANCE.

• Short Covering: ZEEL, HINDUNILVR, HCLTECH, PIDILITE.

• Long Unwinding: NMDC, REC, DLF.

• Stocks banned in F&O segment: DISHTV, IDBI.