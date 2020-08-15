Awesome apps for better cognitive abilities and greater productivity

Your phone can be a great ally in your battle to put a stop on procrastination, by improving your memory, efficiency, and cognitive skills. In fact, there are many brain-training apps as well as apps designed specifically to help you prioritize your tasks and be more productive. In this article, you can read more about different apps and games that can be useful when you’re looking to become better at managing your responsibilities while simultaneously maximizing your attention span.
Games for Your Brain- Puzzles, Games and Logic Games
First, the puzzles are prevalent in many brain-training apps, as they will help you improve your memory. There are many options available, and you don’t need to download a brain training app to try out puzzles. Actually, you can pick games like The Room Two, Monument Valley, Framed among others.
On the other hand, , problem-solving skills, and making decisions under pressure. These benefits are generally associated with skill-based casino games as they are more challenging. Also, you can play Indian games like Andar Bahar, for instance, and opt to play the games for fun in free mode.
Finally, games that require you to use your logic are beneficial for improving your analytical reasoning and are also part of the selection of games in many brain-training apps. They will challenge your logical thinking skills but can be a lot of fun at the same time. Some examples of difficult logic games that will give your brain a good workout are REBUS, Math and Logic, and 100 Logic Games.
Brain Training Apps – Lumosity, and CogniFit
These are apps that include games and exercises developed with the help of a team of neuroscientists and psychologists. Lumosity is the most popular brain training app that will help you improve your memory, processing speed, and other mental skills. You can choose a specific goal and play games associated with that goal, and there’s also an option to track your progress over time.
CogniFit has , focus, and problem-solving skills, among others. Another advantage is the app has a quiz that allows the algorithm to choose the best games for you at a more difficult or easier level. You can also see your progress and learn valuable insights about your training. As you use the app more frequently, you will have more personalized recommendations for various games.
Pomodoro Apps- Focus Booster and Engross
If you aren’t familiar with the Pomodoro technique, you divide your tasks into smaller tasks that fit into a session of 25 minutes. You can have multiple sessions, all divided into 25 minutes, and then after each session of 25 minutes, you get a 5-minute break.
This technique is great when you need to be more productive and concentrate on tasks for a longer period of time. This is, in a nutshell, how these Pomodoro apps work. Additionally, with the Engross App, you will track when you reach the ultimate level of productivity, and you can use its to-do list and calendar. Next, The Focus Booster app has goals tracker, timer, and it's very simple to use.
Apps for Project Management – Trello and Casual
These apps aren’t necessarily only useful when you have a team, although it’s their main purpose. You can use them to stay on top of all of your projects and responsibilities. You will get more done and be more efficient when you have a good organization and an overview of the main projects you need to accomplish. Hence, you can try out Trello, it’s based on Kanban boards, and you can organize everything from your ideas to tasks. Casual is a good option for people that like flowcharts and want a visual representation of their tasks.
