Awesome apps for better cognitive abilities and greater productivity

Your phone can be a great ally in your battle to put a stop on procrastination, by improving your memory, efficiency, and cognitive skills. In fact, there are many brain-training apps as well as apps designed specifically to help you prioritize your tasks and be more productive. In this article, you can read more about different apps and games that can be useful when you’re looking to become better at managing your responsibilities while simultaneously maximizing your attention span.

Games for Your Brain- Puzzles, Games and Logic Games

First, the puzzles are prevalent in many brain-training apps, as they will help you improve your memory. There are many options available, and you don’t need to download a brain training app to try out puzzles. Actually, you can pick games like The Room Two, Monument Valley, Framed among others.

On the other hand, casino games can be beneficial for developing critical thinking , problem-solving skills, and making decisions under pressure. These benefits are generally associated with skill-based casino games as they are more challenging. Also, you can play Indian games like Andar Bahar, for instance, and opt to play the games for fun in free mode.

Finally, games that require you to use your logic are beneficial for improving your analytical reasoning and are also part of the selection of games in many brain-training apps. They will challenge your logical thinking skills but can be a lot of fun at the same time. Some examples of difficult logic games that will give your brain a good workout are REBUS, Math and Logic, and 100 Logic Games.