Aptitude tests – Revolutionizing the Recruitment process

A business organization needs talented and skilled employees in order to ensure success in the long run. They are an indispensable component for any business organization. Survival and success of the business depends on the employees hired by the organization.

However, selecting and hiring talented employees is very difficult on account of many reasons:

1. Difficult to select right candidates amongst the numerous applications received for recruitment.

2. Difficulty in assessment of hidden abilities through traditional resumes and interviews.

3. Incorrect or fake information provided in the resumes which makes it very difficult to differentiate between talented and non talented individuals.

Therefore, organizations have started using certain pre-employment tests provided by companies who are engaged in providing such services. These pre-employment tests help in gathering of useful information about the prospective candidates which may be otherwise difficult through interviews and resumes. They give an insight into the candidate’s mind and provide information about his/her ability to perform the tasks efficiently.

An organization can choose from a variety of tests which helps in providing information about different traits the candidates possess. These can be:

1. Aptitude tests - identifies ability of an individual to learn and understand something and apply the knowledge acquired for performing tasks in the organization.

2. Personality tests - these revel certain behavioural traits like introversion, extroversion and social skills which makes a candidate suitable for the job. It identifies whether the candidate is suitable for the job and can work within the organizational culture and environment.

3. Skills tests - as clear from the name itself, these tests identifies the skill sets which the individual possesses and match with organizational setup. It identifies the hidden talents which are relevant for the job position.

Out of all these, Aptitude assessment is the most widely used form of pre-employment or hiring tests. Aptitude tests measures an individual cognitive ability i.e. his/her ability to learn and understand something which is relevant for the job and using it to perform various tasks assigned by the business organization. These help in identifying those candidates who will be able to perform the required tasks and are more efficient in delivering desired results. These tests grade a candidate on the basis of several traits which he/she possesses or have the ability to possess in the near future.

These traits include:

1. Concentration:

A prospective candidate must have the ability to concentrate on important matters and should be able to identify even the minutest details of task assigned to him/her. This trait is generally needed for high precision level jobs like data recording or accounting where an individual has to go through loads of data without committing any error.

2. Sharp memory:

A candidate should have a sharp memory in order to perform the assigned tasks with more accuracy. The candidate should be able to retain essential information for a long term in order to ensure completion of work without any obstruction. An organization can use visual images and shapes for identifying whether he/she possesses this trait or not.

3. Speed in understanding responsibilities and performance of tasks:

The individual must be able to quickly grasp information and at the same time apply that information for faster completion of the tasks assigned.

4. Logical Reasoning:

Aptitude tests also identifies whether the individual possesses logical reasoning abilities i.e. ability to use cognitive skills to logical understand a problem and solve it creatively. A prospective candidate must be able to analyse a situation, solve a complex problem and develop his own judgment for improved performance at work.

5. Verbal ability:

It includes comprehension and language abilities. The ability to speak and interact with fellow members and employees is must for seamless transfer of information within the organization. A candidate must be able to communicate with customers and understand their needs. Both verbal and writing abilities are essential components of verbal aptitude. The test can include reading comprehensions, grammar questions and Para-jumbles for assessing the possession of verbal ability.

6. Quantitative aptitude:

It includes the skill to understand and solve complex numerical problems. Accounting firms demand this skill to be possessed by a prospective candidate. An individual must have the ability to use numbers logically and for the betterment of the organization. Question related to percentages, simple and compound interests and BODMAS can be used for identification of such skills.

7. Decision making and problem solving:

A candidate must have the two most important skills of making decisions and solving complex problems which are essential for any organization. An aptitude test can contain analogies and case study questions for identification of such traits.

The use of aptitude assessment for selecting an employee has many benefits which an organization cannot ignore. These include:

1. Increase in productivity:

Aptitude tests are considered to be the most accurate way of predicting candidate’s ability to perform tasks and his/her future performance. A candidate who is able to clear all the aptitude tests is suitable for recruitment and the organization can be sure of increased productivity.

2. Low turnover:

Aptitude tests help in identifying the candidates who are suitable for a particular job title. This makes sure that the candidate if recruited would be able to work efficiently which in turn increases his/her job satisfaction. All this leads to low turnover among the selected employees which reduces the cost of repeating the same task of selecting new employees.

3. Economical way of recruitment:

Conducting aptitude tests as a method of screening prospective employees is treated to be more efficient and less time-consuming than any other methods of recruitment. An organization can hire the services of a company like Mettl who are engaged in providing such services. This reduces their burden and in turn ensures selection of the best candidates for the job.

4. Aptitude tests also benefits the candidates as they are able to showcase their hidden talents which otherwise would have been difficult through submission of resumes. A candidate, if worthy, would perform better than other candidates in the test. Candidates can be sure of an equal opportunity for getting hired through the aptitude tests.

This makes aptitude assessment better than any other method of identifying differentiating talented individuals from amongst the prospective candidates. An organization can be sure of hiring the most talented individuals through such aptitude tests.