5 Secrets to clear IAS Exam – From Best IAS Coaching in Chandigarh

The IAS Exam is taken by lakhs of aspirants every year and only a handful qualify to join the coveted Civil Services. It is highly regarded as the most competitive exam on planet earth and the opportunities it opens are endless.

We got the chance to interview the director of the company to understand what really makes the difference between the successful & unsuccessful candidates, and what are the secrets that some of the toppers share.

The 5 secrets or tips are as follows:

Toppers don’t focus on remembering things. They analyse things to interlink them well: Rather than remembering the dates in history, the articles in Polity and the formulas in science, the toppers link all these subjects together to create a holistic view in their minds. This makes things easy to remember automatically. This is one thing which is required highly out of a Civil Servant. He needs to look things in an interlinked manner to make sure that the interests of all the stakeholders are being taken care of.

Toppers don’t read 10 books one time. They read 1 book ten times:While common wisdom would say that the more you read, the better results you will get; this is not really the case. The focus should be on consolidating knowledge from the limited resources. Reading 10 different resources but not consolidating either of them in your brain will only confuse you during the actual test.

Toppers work smart. Not hard: Nowadays, with the advent of Internet, there are so many websites which provide you with study material. Rather than creating own notes for these subjects and making your efforts redundant, create notes for the components that are missing in your resources. For example, listen to some debates from Rajya Sabha TV and extract points out of them. Focus on analysing them more as compared to what you have already got in your provided study material.

Toppers know the art of Integrating Notes: NCERT’s, Reference Books, Newspapers, Guides, Study Material, Current Affairs Magazines.. There are so many things to read. Toppers know how to pick up the required facts from each one of these & integrate them in a single resource to follow & revise. For example, if you read about Pollution in your NCERT book, you should link this to the facts you will extract from all other resources and compile them in one single notebook.

Toppers focus on the Study-life balance:You don't have to study for 20 hours a day. Effective 6 hours are more than enough as well. But, your brain should be in a condition to receive & consolidate information that you are feeding into it. This can happen only if your mind is fresh and relaxed.

Keeping these tips in mind will help you prepare for this or any other exam better.

All the best!