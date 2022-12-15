Smartr Logistics announces the launch of a new pan-India ground express service - ‘Wheelex’ | Photo: Smartr Logistics

Mumbai/ New Delhi, December 13: Smartr Logistics has introduced a unique Ground Express service – ‘Wheelex’ offering express door-to-door logistics service in addition to its existing Air Express (Aerex) products.

“Aligning with the government’s ambition for India’s logistics industry, Smartr introduced Wheelex to provide the best quality services at affordable rates. The National Logistics Policy, announced by the Government in September 2022, aims to streamline and digitize the logistics services in the country and Smartr is addressing the market demands to reduce the overall cost of logistics by utilizing optimum technology for efficient, speedy, and on-time delivery,” says Mr. Yogesh Dhingra, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Smartr Logistics.

Smartr has customized Wheelex into four distinct express services – Wheelex Kargo (B2B), Wheelex Share (Part Truck Load), Wheelex Jumbo (Full Truck Load), and Wheelex eComm. The unique service caters to a diverse range of express logistics requirements for all segments of customers like garments, retail, FMCG, electronics, pharma, automotive, telecom, home appliances, office supplies and more.

For seamless door-to-door express cargo movement with a day-definite delivery schedule catering to B2B needs, customers can opt for Wheelex Kargo. Smartr’s Wheelex Share is a cost-effective method for shipping goods offering value for money through the part-truck loads solution. Similarly, shippers can haul bulk items and heavy loads across long distances via Wheelex Jumbo offering point-to-point customer-dedicated full truckload service. With the exponential growth of eCommerce in India, Smartr has also created a niche service - Wheelex eComm, especially for India’s e-commerce and D2C companies, offering the fulfilment of online orders for both prepaid and COD (cash/digital payments) through direct surface line haul connectivity spanning from origin to destination leading to economically faster deliveries.

“To support the Wheelex operations, Smartr has added 10 transit hubs across the country in major cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. These are in addition to our existing pan-India coverage of 86+ cities and more than 133 Smartr Service Centers. Within the next three months, Smartr will add another 10 transit hubs for a total of 20 transit hubs along major routes within the country as well as another 15 new cities for a total of 100+ cities served.” says Mr. Sarthak Dhingra, VP - Head of Infrastructure, Automation, & Quality at Smartr Logistics.

Adding to that, Mr. Ravi Patel, Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Projects, and Information & Technology said, “Smartr is a cohesive and dynamic logistical service for the new-age customer. The new Wheelex service will be among the few services in India to provide 24/7 real-time piece-level tracking of each shipment right from launch. Wheelex will include unique security features such as digitalized locks on all linehaul vehicles that can be opened only with OTP at the destination location. Additional precautions like fully containerized vehicles, cargo nets, and separators are used to ensure the full safety of shipments in any environment. For added security, the Wheelex hubs will be covered 24/7 by state-of-art CCTV surveillance.”