SI-UK to grow to 120 offices in 50 countries by 2024

SI-UK, the leading education recruitment and placement agency to UK universities has announced plans to open a further 40 new offices by 2024.

The global giant in student counselling and enrolment has exceeded 70% growth rates each year since 2018; for 2022 SI-UK is on track for a stellar growth rate of +120%!

Since founding in 2006, the agency has continued to show startling growth over the last 16 years, and currently has 80 offices in 40 countries. Beginning with a modest 200 applications in 2006; SI-UK will process 248,000 applications for over 108,000 students for 2022 entry in its 16th year of operation!

Shortly after StudyInternational UK Ltd. was launched in Tokyo, the first UK office was opened in 2008 in London. Since then, it has reached all corners of the globe, with student recruitment offices in China, India, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia and many more.

The company celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2021 and Orion Judge, a founding partner and global director at SI-UK, said in a recent interview: “SI-UK is planning an expansion to reach a valuation of several hundred million pounds over the coming years, starting in 2021.”

Both Dwayne Gallagher, and Orion Judge, co-founders and global directors of SI-UK, have worked closely with the British Council and almost all UK universities in the international student recruitment sphere, and have over 40 years of UK education promotion experience between them.

When the duo began SI-UK, most education firms were charging heavily for educational consultancy services. In an attempt to create a more student centric educational agency, SI-UK began operating a 100% free service model without limiting students’ choice on the UK universities they can apply to. The mission of the agency remains to provide full service and 100% free support to students in their endeavour to find the best university, suitable to their academic, career, lifestyle and budgetary requirements.

With UK universities topping the priority list for Indian students, SI-UK’s decision to expand its Indian offices to 35 by 2023 comes as an advantage. A first Indian office was opened in Delhi in 2010, providing a solid foundation for the rapidly expanding international student market in the region.

Since then, SI-UK India has expanded to 20 offices in the country, helping students of all means study in the UK.

Despite apprehensions created by the pandemic, student data indicates an increase in the number of international first-year students. Higher education universities in the UK have reached their target of 600,000 international students, a decade earlier than expected, and India represented 25% of non-EU enrollments in 2020-21.

The role of SI-UK becomes more cardinal here as it is the first Global agency to induct a very broad category of nationalities into UK universities. Students are particularly appreciative of the fact that SI-UK counsels and supports students to apply to all UK universities, and has direct working relationships with all UK universities (other than the 5 that do not work with agencies), including a globally exclusive relationship with UCL. In 2021, SI-UK was appointed as the exclusive global representative for postgraduate students seeking entry into UCL, the first ever agency awarded such an honour.

SI-UK Global was also ‘highly commended’ in the Student Counselling Organisation of the Year category at the 2021 PIEoneer Awards, a celebration of innovation and achievement across the global education industry, as well as the individuals and organisations who are pushing professional standards are recognised.

On the basis of 2022 enrolment, SI-UK will become the number one recruitment agency for almost all UK universities.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 05:19 PM IST