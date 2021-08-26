Scenes by Avalon to host India's largest two-day Finance get- together ‘All About Money 2021’

Scenes by Avalon, a next-gen community platform of India that connects like-minded people and fosters communities of all shapes and sizes, to host India's largest two-day Finance get- together ‘All About Money 2021’ on 28th and 29th August 2021. They aim to bring together a community of young Indian finance enthusiasts and engage them in thought-provoking conversations with thought leaders from the finance and crypto space.

The past 2-3 years has seen an upsurge in the number of finance content-creators who are creating content to promote financial literacy among the Indian youth. From basic topics like “Financial Planning for the Millennials” to intermediate level ones like “Technical Analysis and Options Trading”, AAM 2021 is for finance enthusiasts of all levels of knowledge. More than anything, AAM 2021 is here to provide the audience with the power of a like-minded community to connect, from which everyone can benefit equally.

Scenes has formulated an impressive lineup from the finance world picked specifically for the event, including Rachana Ranade (Founder at Rachana Ranade and Associates), YouTuber Niyati Mavinkurve (Forbes 30 under 30, 2021), Harsh Jain (Co-Founder of Groww), Business Content Creator, Investor and Entrepreneur- Raj Shamani, Jonathan Baha'i (Founder of Peerplays), Shiv Sharma (VP International at Stocktwits), Prateek Singh (Founder and CEO, LearnApp), and more.

Ranging from Expert Workshops to Live QnAs, this 2-day get-together will feature some of the most interesting conversations from the finance world coming straight from the thought leaders.

Link to register: https://www.allaboutmoney2021.com/

Link to the video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSzQKHIFz-K/?utm_medium=copy_link

Rachana Ranade, Founder at Rachana Ranade and Associates says, “Looking forward to being a part of this get-together. Since the motto of this get-together is to spread Financial Literacy among the Indian youth, I'm really geared up and excited. I hope that it would add value to all attendees.” -

Shashank Udupa, Co-founder, Scenes by Avalon says, “The future of the internet is communities. And in recent times, young Indians on the internet are going gaga about Finance. With creators stepping into this space in order to nurture financial literacy among Millennials and GenZ, this has become an exciting space to be in. So, we thought, why not combine the 2 and create India's biggest ever finance get-together; where the Indian finance community can come together and interact with thought leaders. That's what All About Money 2021 stands for!”

About Scenes by Avalon:

Launched in March 2021 Scenes is founded by young serial entrepreneurs and influencers Varun Mayya, Shashank Udupa, and Abhinav Arora. Scenes is a next-gen community platform made in India that connects like-minded people and fosters communities of all shapes and sizes. Think of it as a super app for all your community needs - from drop-in audio to discussions with other members, to forums, to gaming channels and buying a t-shirt that flaunts your community swagger. The app has already surpassed 9 million voice minutes since its launch and has 60,000+ users and 2000+ live communities.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:17 PM IST