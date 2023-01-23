Sarvatra Group forays into hospitality business with premium resort near Ratanpur

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 23: Ahmedabad-based leading real estate developer Sarvatra Group, which is committed to redefining the way of living, has forayed into the hospitality business with a premium resort near Ratanpur on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

Sarvatra Group has partnered with welcome heritage which is a joint venture between ITC ltd and Jodhana heritage established in the year 1997 .Welcome heritage represents the finest traditions of heritage hospitality and tourism in India with a unique portfolio of palaces, forts havelis and resorts. Welcome heritage represents the finest tradition of hospitality. “We are excited about our foray into the fast-growing hospitality business. The resort will be a luxury resort equipped with the best amenities and ambience and offer the best-in-class authentic experience for guests. The resort will be completed in three phases.

Sarvatra Group was established in the year 2012 by friends turned partners Dhaval Solanki, Dhaval Patel, and Brijesh Patel with the mission of adding value to real estate. In just a decade, it has carved out a unique space for itself in the real estate sector in Gujarat through unique and innovative projects.

“The foray into the hospitality segment with the premium resort marks a new growth chapter in the group’s journey. Be it resorts, weekend homes and villa projects, or affordable housing segment, we are committed to setting new benchmarks,” said Dhaval Patel, Managing Director of Sarvatra Group.

The group has so far acquired more than 40 lakh sq ft of land and carried out construction of over 18 lakh sq ft. It has executed five projects so far, including luxury villas, farmhouses, and weekend homes projects, and an affordable housing project in Gandhinagar. Five more projects are currently underway.

“At Sarvatra Group, we believe that life is amazing with nature. Nature is at the core of the design and execution of all our projects. We are uniquely poised to benefit from evolving lifestyles and changing consumer preferences when it comes to luxury homes,” said Brijesh Patel,Managing Director of Sarvatra Group.

