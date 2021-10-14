Reliance Jewels ushers in festive season with 'Kaasyam Collection'

Reliance Jewels, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, has launched an exquisite collection of fine jewellery, “Kaasyam”, to mark the beginning of this festive season. The collection is inspired by the art and culture, temples and architectural marvels that personifies Banaras’ rich heritage, tradition and beliefs.

Customers get to choose from a variety of intricately designed and tastefully crafted jewellery pieces themed on art forms of Kashi Vishwanath Durga Kund temple, Ratnesh Mahadev temple, Vishalakshi & Buddhist temple, Ramnagar Fort, Tulsi Ghat, Ancient Gateways & Jantar Mantar, along with the Banarasi Saree, Ganga Aarti, Ganga Ghat, and the vibrant & beautiful art forms of Gulabi Meenakari & Repousse.

To continue with the design legacy and to make the festivities of Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali & Dhanteras as well as special occasions like weddings even more special for their customers, Reliance Jewels has launched this magnificent collection that celebrates the rich cultural heritage, architectural marvels and arts of Banaras in the form of beautiful necklaces, earrings and bangles in gold and diamond.

The collection offers an extensive choice where customers can choose from the splendid and luxury-oriented opulent choker sets; to long, intricate and elegant necklace sets; to delicate and beautiful necklace sets and bangles.

There is a wide range to suit various occasions and budgets. The design in the gold collection includes exquisite heritage and temple style jewellery with Meenakari art, antique and yellow gold finishes, and also very intricate filigree style jewelry in yellow gold and antique finishes. The diamond sets are crafted perfectly for your festive, bridal and contemporary looks.

A glimpse of the collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCg3GFb7cvc.

The various splendours of Banaras captured in Kaasyam collections include:

Banarasi Saree Collection: Banarasi sarees are among the finest sarees in India and are known for their gold and silver brocade or zari, fine silk and opulent embroidery.

Few of the exquisite gold and diamond sets are inspired by the detailing and the intricate craftsmanship of the Banarasi saree.

Gulabi Meenakari Collection: It is one of the rarest crafts in India that is practiced in the by-lanes of Banaras, near Gai Ghat. This art was brought to the city of Varanasi by Persian enamellists during the Mughal era around the early 17th century. The word 'Meena' is the feminine form of the Persian word 'Minoo' and means 'heaven'. It refers to the azure colour of heaven. The jewellery pieces inspired by this art form is vibrant, unique and a perfect adornment for the woman of today



Kashi Vishwanath Temple Collection: This temple collection is based on one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Structure of the Mandir is composed of three parts. The first comprises a spire on the Mandir of Lord Vishwanath or Mahadeva. The second is a gold dome and the third is the gold spire atop Lord Vishwanath carrying a flag and a trident. These intricacies have been added to the beautiful necklace sets that are inspired by this temple.

Ancient Gateways Collection: Banaras is a visual delight to everyone with an eye for detail. Be it the fascinating old narrow lanes, or indigenous house structures, or magnificently engraved temples; what makes the first sight of the city most welcoming is the intricately carved ancient gateways. A symbol of divinity brought alive with the carving of lotus buds has been captured in the necklace sets crafted by us.

Ganga Aarti & Ghats Collection: Ghats in Banaras are riverfront steps leading to the banks of the River Ganges. The city has 88 ghats. Our collection inspired by Ganga aarti and the ghats are a visual treat and an ode to the divinity of these ghats.

Ramnagar Fort Collection: Divinity is one of the most passionate expressions of love and Ramnagar Fort is one such manifestation of love for beauty. Carved in the Mughal style, this royal palace is the living testament of how beauty can be found in every aspect of life and that is exactly what we have tried to incorporate in the jewellery pieces inspired by the Ramnagar Fort.

Jantar Mantar Collection: Banaras is a place of many hidden treasures and Jantar Mantar is one of them. Built in the year 1737 by Maharaja Jai Singh, it’s an architectural marvel that’s as timeless and as divine as the holy city. A convergence of everything spiritual and cultural. The necklace inspired by this marvel is a standout piece and is sure to loved by any gold enthusiast.

Commenting about the new collection, Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels said, “Festivals are an integral part of Indian Culture and Dhanteras, Pushya Nakshatra, Diwali are amongst the most significant festivals celebrated in our country.

The purchase of gold is considered auspicious during Dhanteras and we are pleased to offer “Kaasyam”, our exquisitely created ornate collection inspired by Banaras to continue our design legacy in jewellery. Each gold and diamond necklace & earrings in this collection are unique and represent different art, tradition and heritage of Banaras. We are offering the Kaasyam collection ahead of the auspicious festival of Dhanteras for our customers, to cherish the festive season with their loved ones adorned with the most exquisite and artistically enthralling designs that epitomizes luxury, grandeur, purity and art”.

Kaasyam collection is available at Reliance Jewels outlets across India. You can shop at Reliance Jewels showrooms and also avail a special offer of up to 30% discount on gold jewellery making & Diamond jewellery value. Our stores at all locations have implemented safety guidelines and sanitization measures to keep the families visiting, safe.

Select designs from this stunning collection can be exclusively bought online at Reliance Jewels website https://bit.ly/3A0D7RS and customers can experience the Virtual Try-On option from their homes.

About Reliance Jewels:

Reliance Jewels is a part of Reliance Retail Ltd, which is amongst the Top 10 trusted Retail Brands in India. The brand offers a spectacular and wide range of gold, diamond, platinum & silver Jewellery Collections. With a focus on design and craftsmanship, Reliance Jewels aims at offering their customers exclusive and unique designer collections inspired by arts, crafts and the rich Indian heritage. Reliance Jewels believes in celebrating every special moment of life by adorning a golden thread of pure love and emotions.

Reliance Jewels owns and operates 200+ Flagship showrooms & Shop-in Shops in across 100+ cities in India and is expanding exponentially. The brand always ensures customer delight by providing their patrons with exemplary services and a unified Jewellery shopping experience. At Reliance Jewels, gold and diamonds are available at the most competitive rates. Zero-wastage and competitive making charges ensure 100% satisfaction for customers.

Reliance Jewels assures 100 percent purity, transparent pricing and guaranteed quality in every piece. The brand only deals in 100 percent BIS Hallmarked gold and every diamond used is internationally certified by independent certification laboratories. All Reliance Jewels showrooms have QC Tech Rooms for repairs, Karat Meters for customers to assess the purity of gold free of cost in addition to many other services. The brand also offers loyalty points on every purchase. With a spectacular variety of designs in each collection, Reliance Jewels have an ornament for every personality and every occasion

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 01:35 PM IST