Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla partner to reinforce the storied couture house

Mumbai (April 19, 2022): Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has signed a definitive agreement to invest (either by itself and / or through its affiliates) in India’s foremost Couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for a 51% majority stake. The strategic partnership is aimed at accelerating the 35-year-old couture house’s growth plans in India and across the globe.

Based in Mumbai, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are India's premier couturiers their design legacy began in 1986. Their couture label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is internationally feted for its cutting-edge quality and classically elegant style. Each ensemble is a delicate mélange. The richness of India's heritage suffused with divine, path breaking design makes every AJSK garment a modern masterpiece. The last three decades have seen them establish an enviable reputation as pioneers in resurrecting the best of the past and fashioning it for the future. Trendsetters for high fashion, they are best distinguished for introducing Mirrorwork, Crushed Cotton and Silk, Chikankari and Khadi as Couture.

The label stands for excellence. The finest fabrics combine with the most exquisite embroideries and intricate embellishments to create unparalleled quality and aesthetic appeal. The emphasis is on timeless style rather than transient trends. It is this concentration on uncompromising quality and eternal elegance that results in clients wearing outfits purchased a decade ago to important events today. An AJSK ensemble is considered a wise investment due to its repeat value.

The label is best distinguished for its embroideries, which they have elevated to unprecedented and unequalled heights. It is trendsetting rather than a trend following label. The clothes are coveted as much for their touch and feel as they are for their look. The label is rightly perceived as the best choice for formal, occasion, red carpet and bridal/wedding wear when it comes to the discerning luxury customer.

Their fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla currently features three other labels, ASAL by Abu Sandeep, a diffusion, formal, occasion and wedding wear, womenswear label, GULABO by Abu Sandeep, luxe pret separates, featuring casual and formal wear for women and MARD by Abu Sandeep, a formal and occasion wear men’s label.

“Teaming up with India’s foremost couturiers, who hold an unparalleled position in Indian fashion for their fine craftsmanship and impeccable attention to detail, techniques and embroideries is thrilling, as it allows us to build a stronger platform for their zealous commitment to reinvention of Indian craft. Inspiration from the old to create with a brand new approach is their gift. Abu Sandeep have been extraordinarily successful for over three decades and it is time that their endeavour to present their unabashed vision of luxury reached every nook and corner of the world, carving a unique space for the brand globally, making them true Ambassadors of Indian Style”, said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (holding company of all retail companies in Reliance Industries Limited group).

With this new partnership, the brand is committed to championing the incredible Indian artisans and bringing forth their astonishing craftsmanship on the world stage. This renewed focus will enable the brand to position India as a creator of the finest, competing with the finest across the globe. "When we started Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla our mission was clear, we wanted to bring India’s impeccable craftsmanship and sense of style that had developed over centuries to the modern world. We wanted Indians to feel proud of our culture and we’re determined to ensure it was revered in the global fashion landscape. In the past 35 years we have done just that, not only have we brought traditional techniques back to life, but we have also created new ones that reflect the tastes and culture of modern India. Now with the support of Reliance Brands, we will be able to finally fulfil our ambition of global expansion. With RBL's world-class team steering our brand onto the global stage, this is an exciting time for Indian fashion. With this new venture we hope to permanently place our craft where it belongs, at the best runways and racks across the world,” said Abu Sandeep. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla will continue to lead the design and creative direction of the brand.

ABOUT RELIANCE BRANDS LIMITED (RBL) :

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown Indian designer brands.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Tumi, Versace, Villeroy & Boch and West Elm.

RBL today operates 1,596 doors split into 680 stores and 916 shop-in-shops in India. In 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring the British toy retailer, Hamleys. Globally Hamleys has 215 doors across 17 countries.

ABU JANI SANDEEP KHOSLA

In 1986 two men with no formal qualifications in fashion design took an impulsive decision to combine forces and create Couture. With a paltry one lakh as investment a gracious gift from their parents they began their mission to create the finest. Sans compromise and without cutting corners. With impossibly fine craftsmanship and a devotion for regeneration and reinvention as their guiding principles their creative expression has seen them become India’s most coveted fashion brand. Absolutely current and eternally elegant, their design is distinctive and driven by details across formal, evening, red carpet and wedding wear.

Their Fashion house now also boasts three other labels, Mard by Abu Sandeep, Asal by Abu Sandeep and GULABO by Abu Sandeep. From Couture and Diffusion to pret a porter and men's luxe, their work stands apart for its exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Dressing iconic actors to business barons, international rock stars and Hollywood celebrities, they are undoubtedly the first choice for the discerning luxury client. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla are passionate Bon vivants and it is their constant endeavour to present the most glamorous vision of good living to this world. India is their eternal muse, and she informs and inspires that vision.

Artists, Designers and the ultimate Ambassadors of Style, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla continue to reinvent High Fashion in India.

