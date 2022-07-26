Ranveer Singh received the IAA Brand Endorser of the Year & N Chandrasekaran honoured with the IAA Business Leader of the Year Award

Ranveer Singh receiving IAA Brand Endorser of the year award from Megha Tata, IAA President |

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons was honoured as the IAA Business Leader of the Year. This is probably the first time that the Tata Sons Chairman was seen at an advertising marketing event. Chandrasekaran when asked about the formula to success said "Running business in general is like a marathon and running Tata Group Business is like an ultra-marathon. These businesses have a lot of history and legacy so I don't think there is a magic sauce. If requires a lot of team work, the right people, focus, lot of hard work and some luck. So, all of this plays a part, hardwork plus luck makes the magic sauce. He added that the biggest strength for the Tata group is its ethos and values which is deeply ingrained in the people”.

When asked about tips and advice on time management to be more efficient by Actor Ranveer Singh, Chandrasekaran said his myntra is ‘tension nahi leneka, gran nahi deneka’. We got to see a lighter side of Chandrasekaran during the discussion.

Actor Ranveer Singh received the IAA Brand Endorser of the Year. Ranveer as we all know is powerhouse of energy and he made all smile with this eloquent talk.

IAA Force for Good was received by Sonu Sood, an individual who has gone beyond and helped those in need across the country particularly during the pandemic.

The International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter announced the winners for the ninth edition of the coveted Leadership Awards at Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai. Diageo India was the presenting partner, India Today Group the co-partner while Times Now and ABP Network were powered by partners for the event.

Megha Tata President, IAA India said “When we talk about the year that was, it was such a silver lining to the dark clouds, that we all witnessed in 2020. A year of facing challenges though, these ones maybe a little more complex than before. Last year has also been a year of recovery for business and while the market is slowly coming around, it is these leaders who have led people and organisations towards growth and success. So this evening is dedicated to all you leaders who have gone beyond the pressure of time and opportunity lost during the pandemic and have shown great resilience and adaptability to the new way of doing business.”

Nandini Dias, Co- Chair- IAA Leadership Awards said 'Across the 15 categories that will be awarded today, we assessed over 200 companies. a shortlist of 10 companies per category were picked out. Besides considering aspects like change in growth, advertising to sales ratio, market share, profitability etc. This year our jurors also started considering the ESG rating. Unlike any other award, IAA doesn't share any entry fee for the participation, they aren't even aware that a body is doing such meticulous study, which makes the award way more prestigious.’

IAA India inducted Shashi Sinha into the IAA Hall of Fame. Shashi mentioned Dr. Kurein's role as a mentor in his advertising career. He also added that "when Anil Kapoor joined the organisation he changed the face of the organisation we worked for, he taught me everything, gave me courage of conviction but more importantly the concept of ‘biradri’, that you must do work for your organization but also for your eco system

The IAA Leadership Awards felicitated Avinash Pandey with the IAA Media Person of the Year award. The IAA Media Game Changer of the Year award was presented to Punit Goenka; IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year to Tanmay Mohanty; IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year to P G Aditiya and IAA TV Anchor of the Year to Zakka Jacob amongst others.

List of Winner at IAA Leadership Awards:

1 Marketer of the Year - Auto

Shailesh Chandra (Passenger Vehicles) President - Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors

2 Marketer of the Year - Auto

Aniruddha Haldar (Two Wheelers) Sr. Vice President Marketing TVS Motors

3 Marketer of the Year - Consumer Durables

Trivikram Thakore Vice President Samsung India Electronics Ltd.

4 Marketer of the Year - Mobile Devices

Rohan Khanna Vice President Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd

5 Marketer of the Year - FMCG -Beverages

Tushar Malhotra Marketing Head – Bisleri International Pvt Ltd

6 Marketer of the Year - FMCG - Personal care

Madhusudhan Rao Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care Hindustan Unilever Limited.

7 Marketer of the Year - FMCG – Homecare

Deepak Subramanian Executive Director, Home Care Hindustan Unilever Limited

8 Marketer of the Year - FMCG -Food

Sanjay Adesara CMO Adani Wilmar Ltd

9 Marketer of the Year – Media & Entertainment

Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Content Partnerships, India

10 Marketer of the Year – Retail

Arun Narayan, VP, Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited

11 Marketer of the Year – Banking

Anoop Manohar. Chief Marketing Officer · Axis Bank Ltd

12 Marketer of the Year – UPI

Sameer Nigam Founder & CEO PhonePe

13 Marketer of the Year - E-Commerce

Ravi Desai Director, Mass and Brand Marketing Amazon India

14 Marketer of the Year – EdTech

Atit Mehta Marketing Head - Think & Learn Pvt Ltd BYJUs

15 Marketer of the Year – Gaming Vikash Jaiswal, Founder & CEO Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd

16 IAA Business Leader of the Year

N Chandrasekaran TATA SONS

17 IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year P G Aditiya

18 IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year Tanmay Mohanty Publicis

19 IAA Media Person of the Year Avinash Pandey ABP Network

20 IAA TV Anchor of the Year Zakka Jacob CNN News18

21 IAA Media Game Changer of the Year Punit Goenka Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

22 IAA Brand Endorser of the Year Ranveer Singh

23 IAA Force for Good Sonu Sood

24 IAA Hall of Fame Shashi Sinha