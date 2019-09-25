Professional Models, Siddhant Shah and Nikita Dhongdi are an inspiration to many aspiring fashion & lifestyle influencers

These Mumbai based models always had the edge for good styling and good appearance. They channelled this to start working on generating content on their personal styles. This got highly appreciated by their fans and followers. That's when they realised along with doing modelling shoots they should also start generating content on their personal styles. Siddhant and Nikita started blogging in 2017. In their blog, Siddhant (Break The Code - Man) and Nikita (Break The Code - Woman) cover Fashion, Lifestyle, Travel, Beauty and Fitness.

Today, together they have worked with over 750+ brands. They believe in giving their brands the best work and complete consumer satisfaction. Due to which most of the brands work with them on a month on month basis.

They have a successful Advertising Agency on the name of Break The Code (www.breakthecode.in). They have two offices in Mumbai with a staff of 20 people.

Siddhant Shah and Nikita Dhongdi have done quite well for themselves at an early age, they are definitely contenders for Under 25 success stories.