Petroleum Minister inaugurates 4th ONGC Para Games: 275 PwD employees of Oil and Gas public enterprises participate

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri interacting with the Para Athletes, along with ONGC CMD Dr Alka Mittal, after inaugurating the 4th ONGC Para Games in Delhi | ONGC

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the fourth ONGC Para Games in Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi on 2 August 2022.

275 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) – employees of eight central oil and gas public enterprises - are participating in the 4th ONGC Para Games, being organized by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) during 2-4 August 2022. 192 of these are from ONGC.

Congratulating ONGC during the inauguration of this 4th ONGC Para Games, the Petroleum Minister said, “The ONGC Para Games is a wonderful platform to bring in inclusiveness and equity in the human resource of the public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.”

ONGC conceptualized and started this Para Games in 2017, to mainstream the especially-abled persons on their rolls. To widen the scope of the games, ONGC roped in athletes from IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, EIL, OIL and GAIL to be part of the grand 3rd edition of ONGC Para Games at Gandhinagar. In this current 4th edition, apart from the 192 ONGCians, seven other Public enterprises are participating viz. IOCL (21), GAIL (15), BPCL (13), MRPL (11), EIL (9), OIL (8) and HPCL (6).

In her Opening remarks, ONGC CMD Dr. Alka Mittal said that the ONGC Para Games is a special HR Initiative to provide Equal Opportunities to PwDs in all walks of corporate life. The intent is to contribute in the holistic development of the Human Resources of the public enterprises, who are our most valuable asset, in the pursuit of Energy.”