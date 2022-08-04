Payasam(Kheer) Mela: Grand celebration of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 6 and 7 August 2022

file

As part of the year long celebrations of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, People's Arts Centre, Mumbai has organised traditional and cultural shows in the city. The two day programme will be held at Rangsharda Natyamandir on August 6 and 7, 2022

The cultural programmes include Bharat Jodo - a folk and classical dance show from various states of the country. Amrit Dhara is a musical show by music director Ravi Jain giving glimpses of folk music of India.

Bollywood singers Rohan Kapoor and Jaswinder Singh will sing patriotic songs "Azaadi Ke Amar Geet'. A historic dance ballet in two parts "Maa Tujhe Salaam" will be performed by Kiran Kakde, Kishan Kalamanch.

Kavi Samelan has also been organised "Ek Shaam Desh Ke Naam" by well known poets from across the country. The events will start at 10.30 am and will go on till 10.30 pm on both the days.

The highlight of events will be Payasam (Kheer) Mela at the nearby MET College hall (Bandra) on August 6. Popular chef Pazhaydom Mohanan Namboothiri from Kerala is specially coming for this event which will have entry fee of Rs.100. Those desirous of taking home the various types of payasam home can avail the take-away facilities as well.This is first time in Mumbai a Payasam (Kheer)Mela is being organised.

People's Arts Centre has been organising several unique programmes for over last four decades in Mumbai and other places. This will 1042nd function of the Centre, recalled secretary Gopkumar Krishna Pillai. Those interested to know more details of the events may contact Shri Gopkumar Pillai at 9561795704.