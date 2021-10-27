Participate in TEDxGateway Countdown 2021, India’s biggest climate change congregation supported by Maharashtra govt

Gear up to make the difference for your city with TEDxGateway Countdown 2021- India’s largest climate change conference. Get inspired to act against climate change as clean energy experts, innovators, researchers & scientists, humanitarians, entrepreneurs, investors, artists and climate crusaders among others share their thought-provoking ideas and meaningful stories to make the world a cleaner, better place.

TEDxGateway Countdown 2021 is a global initiative to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and turning ideas into action. In the run up to COP 26, TEDxGateway Countdown 2021 is set to host 40+ Indian and Global speakers, advocating for climate change.

#JoinTheCountdown with Aaditya Thackeray – Co-curator for the event and Minister of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra, Al Gore - Nobel Laureate, Dr. Shashi Tharoor - Member of Parliament, Dia Mirza – Actor & Climate Crusader, Dr Rajiv Kumar - Vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, Sumant Sinha - Chairman of Renew Power, Vidyut Mohan - Innovator and Co-founder of Takachar and EarthShot Winner, Nigel Topping - UN's High-Level Climate Action Champion and Ermias Kebreab - Animal Scientist among others to share their inspiring, and evidence-based ideas.

The event will be held virtually on Saturday, 31st October 2021, IST 4PM. Sign up on https://tedxgateway.com/live/ to attend the event. It’s time for action and to discover how you can reverse the impact of climate change.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 06:21 PM IST