Online Handwriting competition organized by TISD got tremendous response

Training Institute of Skills Development organized handwriting competition on the occasion of National Handwriting day on 23rd Jan. The competition was based on the directive principles of state policy in the Constitution of India. 884 participants from Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra participated in the competition. The Free Press Journal and Navshakti are the media partners of the event.

Based in Bhandup suburb of Mumbai, Training Institute of Skills Development is an NGO working to provide vocational training especially to the students from economically weaker section of the society since last 12 years. Apart from this it also organizes various programs like this as part of its social responsibility. It has been organizing Handwriting competition based on the constitution of India since last four years to spread the awareness about the constitution amongst the people, especially students. In 2019 in the first year, the competition was based on the preamble of the constitution, in 2020 in its second year it was based on the fundamental rights in the constitution, in 2021 in its third year, the subject was fundamental duties of citizens and this year it was based on the directive principals of state policy.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:49 PM IST