One Lakh PNB Employees Commit To Combat Corruption During Vigilance Awareness Week 2023

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank with over a lakh employee, took the Integrity Pledge during the inaugural ceremony of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, which is being held across its all offices in the country. The event was in accordance with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines and was held as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week with this year’s theme "Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation".

Shri M Paramasivam (ED) and Shri Raghvendra Kumar (CVO), flagged off the event by administering the integrity pledge in the presence of Shri Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra (ED), CGMS, senior officials and other staff of the bank at PNB’s Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi. The staff pledged to uphold the culture of conducting ethical business practices and serving the customers with integrity.

Awareness on ill effects of corruption

Generating awareness among the employees about the ill effects of corruption, Shri M Paramasivam, Executive Director at PNB, said, "Every year the Vigilance Awareness Week is celebrated with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known to be a man of high integrity, courage and iron determination. We should take inspiration from him and confront any wrongdoings when we witness it because a fraud – big or small – is still a fraud. This week is a powerful reminder that vigilance should be our way of life and not be limited to a week or to the vigilance department alone. The government is also pushing for the total eradication of corruption because when it occurs, it has an impact on the nation's ecosystem.”

Shri Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra ED at PNB, also emphasised the need to be vigilant in our daily routine to prevent any malpractice.

During the Vigilance Awareness Week at PNB, multiple activities and outreach programmes, such as walkathon at PNB's Corporate Office (New Delhi) were seen. Additionally, the bank has also organised in-house competitions for its staff and family members, such as essay writing, jingle writing, drawing competition for kids.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is on till 05 November 2023.

