No Pain Relief Balms For Kids Under 12 Years Of Age | Pixabay

As parents, we all want to do everything we can to soothe our children's bumps and bruises. But when it comes to using hot and cold packs, navigating the right approach can be confusing. Fear not, concerned caregiver!

First things first: Skip the ointments on young'uns. For children under 12, anti-inflammatory balms and pain relief creams are a no-go, regardless of the injury. Hot and ice packs, however, can be your trusty allies, but knowing when and how to use them is key.

Icy Relief for Acute Injuries:

Let's say your child experiences a sudden injury like a sprained ankle or a nasty scrape. This is where the trusty ice pack steps in. Its coolness constricts blood flow, reducing inflammation and swelling – exactly what you need for those fresh injuries. Here's how to ice it right:

Wrap it up: Don't let the ice directly touch your child's skin. Wrap the pack in a thin towel or cloth to avoid causing ice burns. Short and sweet: Keep the ice on for 5-10 minutes at a time, repeating 3-4 times a day. Think of it as giving their injuries a cool-down break.

Remember the open wounds rule: If the injury involves bleeding or an open wound, wait for the bleeding to stop before applying the ice pack. You don't want to trap bacteria beneath the cold compress.

Warmth for Weary Muscles:

Now, imagine your child complaining of stiff muscles or lingering soreness from playing too hard. This is where the warmth of a hot pack comes to the rescue. Unlike ice, heat increases blood flow to the area, easing muscle tension and promoting healing. But remember, heat is not your friend for acute injuries:

Chronic care only: Stick to using hot packs for chronic muscle pain, soreness, or stiffness.

DIY warmth: No fancy packs? No worries! A simple homemade hot pack made with a wet napkin and steamed in the microwave can do the trick. Just make sure it's comfortably warm, not scorching hot.

Remember: Always supervise your child during hot and cold therapy sessions. And if the pain persists or worsens, consulting a doctor is always the best course of action.

Authored by- By Dr Nihar Parekh, a well-seasoned pediatrician, Founder of Cheers Child Care & SOCC (Second Opinion Online Consultation For Children)