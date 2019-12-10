National Art Camp- Pranav by Hina Bhatt Art Ventures on 10th December in Pune

Hina Bhatt Art Ventures presents National Art Camp in Pune. The unique 5-day art workshop is bringing eminent artists from across India under a single roof to create art in a conducive and inspiring environment. The National Art Campaign would under view from 10th -15th December 2019 at Chinmaya Vibhooti, Kolwan, Pune. On 14th December, the artist would be exhibiting their art and would also be interacting to audience on the element of the art forms exhibited.

Hina Bhatt Art ventures plan to enhance art, artists and their connection to the community. With systematic and properly streamlined processes and channels. The venture wishes to create a win-win situation for both artists and the community where their art reaches.

The inauguration on 10th December 2019 at 11.00 AM will see guests Dr Archana Jain, Art Connoisseur, Arputharani Sengupta, Artist & Art Historian, Prakash Ghadge, Eminent Artist and Milind Mulick, Eminent Artist gracing the occasion.

Details of the event:

Date- 10th -15th December 2019

Venue: Chinmaya Vibhooti, Kolwan, Pune

Participating Artists- Vasudeo Kamath, Milind Mulick, Prakash Ghadge, Arputharani Sengupta, Raosaheb Gurav, Amit Dutt, Indu Tripathy, Subramanian Gopalsamy, Hina Bhatt, Vasanth Rao, M. Rama Suresh, Rajkumar Sthabathy, Ramchandra Kharatmal, Parag Borse, Kandan G., Wilson Souza, Sayam Bharath Yadav, Guru Kinkar Dhang, Asish Panday, Vijay Joshi, Shrikant Kadam, Bharvi Trivedi, Hrushikesh Biswal, Ram Dongre, Anshu Pancholi, Aadhi Vishal, Dheeraj Yadav, Harshada Tiwari, Kanchan Verma and Prem Awale