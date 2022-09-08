Mumbai: Fourth Annual Sudoku Championship on Nov 5 |

On the occasion of International Sudoku Day on September 9, Magik Minds India is pleased to announce the 4th Annual Junior Sudoku Championship on November 5, 2022.

The event will be held at the Veer Savarkar Auditorium, opposite Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai.

Children in the age group 5-15 years are eligible to participate. As always, the championship will be preceeded by Sudoku workshops by experts.

Individual and school registrations are open.

Contact:

For further details, write to us at magikmaths@gmail.com or reach us on our WhatsApp number 9819349043