Mumbai: Eighth Corporate Governance Summit To Tackle Key Industry Issues

Mumbai: Corporate Governance takes center stage as Excellence Enablers Private Limited, a renowned Corporate Governance advisory firm founded by Mr. M. Damodaran, former Chairman of SEBI, is set to host the eighth annual Corporate Governance Summit on November 2nd and 3rd, 2023. The event, titled "Gatekeepers of Governance," will be held at the Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Corporate Governance remains a pressing concern, with companies both in India and abroad falling short of expectations. The Summit aims to bring together various stakeholders, including regulators, key management personnel, corporate leaders, directors, lawyers, chartered accountants, and other professionals, to address critical aspects of Corporate Governance.

The Inaugural session on November 2nd will feature prominent figures in the field, including Mr. Debasish Panda, Mr. M Rajeshwar Rao, and Mr. Amarjeet Singh, who will lead discussions on the thought-provoking topic "The Challenge of Regulation."

On November 3rd, the proceedings will kick off with a conversation between Mr. AM Naik and Mr. M Damodaran, centered around "The Embodiment of Leadership." This engaging discussion aims to unveil the key leadership attributes that catapulted Mr. Naik to the pinnacle of success, as he spearheaded a prominent company spanning diverse industries and geographic regions.

Over the course of two days, the summit will delve into a range of crucial topics, including the professionalism of company management, the challenges faced by Corporate Governance, the existence of a "Corporate Governance Premium," the role of corporate boards, the journey of institutional investors, environmental planning, and the integration of Corporate Governance in startups.

Excellence Enablers has consistently worked towards elevating governance standards in corporate India. They have organized more than 75 roundtable discussions with various stakeholders to gain insights into their perspectives. The annual Corporate Governance Summit, now in its eighth edition, continues to serve as a platform for pooling the collective wisdom of stakeholders, fostering the adoption of pragmatic Corporate Governance principles and practices.

Unlike sporadic programs that address isolated aspects of Corporate Governance, this annual Summit takes a holistic approach, hoping that participants will be the driving force behind the evolution of a robust Corporate Governance framework. The event stands out for its tradition of discussing and disseminating best practices, reinforcing its unique position in the industry.