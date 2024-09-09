 Mauritius Accords A Warm Welcome To Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
I would like to see Mauritius go up in the Happiness Index of the world: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with Honourable President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun | @SriSri

Bengaluru: Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, currently on an official four-day visit to Mauritius, was warmly received by the Honourable President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun and the Honourable Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

During a meeting with the Prime Minister, Gurudev discussed a range of topics, including the preservation of Mauritian culture and the shared vision of achieving a drug-free Mauritius. 

Gurudev also met with the President, where he emphasized the importance of youth empowerment, the promotion of harmony through stress elimination programs, the introduction of Ayurveda to Mauritius, and the various ongoing Art of Living programs including the Prison Program which have made a huge impact.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to continue the Art of Living’s Prison Programs in Mauritius, owing to their proven effectiveness. These rehabilitative programs aim to break the cycle of violence by relieving emotional stress and helping inmates reintegrate into society. 

“Their worst brings them to prison, but spirituality brings out the best in them. They become good citizens and contribute positively to society,” Gurudev shared.

The first day of the visit concluded with a public event that featured wisdom, chanting, and meditation. Thousands of Mauritians attended the event, alongside the Honourable President, members of the opposition, and key government officials. 

Among the dignitaries were Mr. Adrien Duval, Speaker of the National Assembly; Her Excellency Nandini Singla, High Commissioner of India; Lady Sarojini Jugnauth, wife of the former President of Mauritius; Honourable Arvind Boolell, Leader of the Opposition; Mr Alan Ganoo, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Public Infrastructure, Mr. Bobby Hureeram; Minister for Civil Service Affairs, Mr. Anjiv Ramdhan; Minister of Cooperatives, Mr. Navin Ramyead; and the Minister of Health & Wellness, Mr. Kailesh Jagutpal.

Read Also
Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: How Can You Experience Ganesha?
article-image

During his four day visit, Gurudev is slated to address several public gatherings, filled with wisdom, music, chanting and celebration at various locations including Pailles, Goodlands, and Wooton.

