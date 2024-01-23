Maruti Suzuki Introduces ‘ROCK N’ ROAD SUV Experiences’ – A unique Experiential Platform For Adventure Enthusiasts

R to L: Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Mr. Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer, Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, flagging off the inaugural ‘ROCK N’ ROAD SUV Experiences’ drive. |

Get ready to rev up your engines as Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) proudly launches ‘ROCK N ROAD SUV Experiences’ – a range of experiential and competitive drive events, designed to revolutionize the Maruti Suzuki SUV ownership experience.

As an extension of the company’s commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences, ‘Maruti Suzuki ROCK N ROAD SUV Experiences’ aims to meet and exceed the evolving aspirations of SUV enthusiasts who seek more than just the functional aspects. ‘ROCK N ROAD SUV Experiences’ will offer multiple opportunities for customers to connect with their vehicles beyond the ordinary and fuel them with the spirit of adventure.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the ‘ROCK N ROAD SUV Experiences’, we aim to unlock new dimensions in SUV ownership by offering our customers engaging and exhilarating experiences. We understand that SUV owners seek thrill, adventure, and a connect with their vehicles that goes beyond the everyday commute. The ‘ROCK N ROAD SUV Experiences’ is carefully curated to fulfil these aspirations by enabling them to embrace the thrill and capability that comes with a Maruti Suzuki SUV. These unique experiences are a celebration of passionate community of drivers of Maruti Suzuki SUVs and their love for exploration and adventure.”

The ‘ROCK N ROAD SUV Experiences’ program embodies C.O.R.E. philosophy aimed at making Maruti Suzuki SUV owners Conquer Terrains, Open Mindsets, Realise Passions, and Embark on Adventures that elevate the spirit of exploration. This exciting experience will entail two different formats – First format contains experiential drives called 'ROCK N’ ROAD Expeditions’ and ‘ROCK N’ ROAD Weekenders’ that will be curated in multiple short and long expeditions with MSIL SUV owners being able to book and participate in them. The second format comprises of a first-of-its-kind Offroad Championship called ‘ROCK N’ ROAD 4X4 Masters’ which aims at recognizing off-roading talent in the country. Led with Jimny, the event will be conducted in two phases – qualifiers which are organized across 8 cities and a grand finale.

Crafted with customer experience at the forefront, the experiential drives will redefine journeys, forging lasting memories for the participants. The offroad championship, on the other hand, will provide off-roading enthusiasts and experts, a platform to showcase their skills against competitors from across India.

The inaugural ‘ROCK N’ ROAD SUV Experiences’ drive: ‘ROCK N’ ROAD Expeditions’ was flagged off from Chandigarh by Shashank Srivastava. It features a convoy of 14 Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUVs winding their way through scenic mountains up to Kaza, passing through Tabo and covering 539km in 6 days. This expedition will traverse through Spiti Valley, delving into the hidden corners of the Himalayan wilderness, and discovering uncharted landscapes with emerald rivers, azure skies, and a pristine white snow cover.

The website for MARUTI SUZUKI ROCK N ROAD is now live at www.MarutiSuzukiRockNRoad.com