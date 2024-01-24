Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV Clocks Fastest 1 Lakh Sales In The Passenger Vehicle Category

Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV from NEXA, has become India’s fastest passenger vehicle to achieve 1 lakh sales milestone since launch*, in just 10 months, setting a new industry benchmark. Unveiled globally at the Auto Expo 2023 and launched on 24th April 2023, the overwhelming success of the FRONX can be attributed to its ‘Shape of New’ philosophy that amalgamates futuristic design with high ground clearance, advanced technology and a commanding stance.

Designed to cater to the evolving preferences of SUV enthusiasts, FRONX has become a trendsetter in the market, offering a distinct personality and an engaging driving experience. Its popularity has soared, particularly among young customers who appreciate its tech-loaded premium persona while offering the choice of multiple powertrain options.

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “FRONX was strategically added to our portfolio to address the growing demand for another Compact SUV that blends distinctive design with a captivating driving experience. Achieving 1 lakh sales in just 10 months demonstrates the exceptional connection FRONX has found with our customers. The FRONX has been instrumental in more than doubling Maruti Suzuki's SUV segment share to 19.7 per cent in CY2023 from 10.4 per cent in 2022.”

“Offering a complete package of modern design, a tech-loaded premium persona, and multiple powertrain options, the FRONX has also gained immense popularity amongst buyers who want to stand out with their unique choices. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their constant support and are confident that FRONX will continue to spread the joy of mobility,” he added.

The automatic variants of the FRONX contributed to 24 per cent of sales, signalling a growing inclination towards clutch-less transmission options. Maruti Suzuki FRONX also witnessed considerable demand for the 1.0L turbo Boosterjet engine from those seeking a spirited driving experience. Additionally, the recently introduced S-CNG option caters to the needs of those looking for a fuel-efficient and eco-friendly SUV, offering a best-in-class fuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg**.

Aligned with the government’s efforts of ‘Make in India’, India’s largest carmaker recently initiated exports of the FRONX for Latin America, the Middle East, and South-East Asian markets. So far, the company has exported over 9000 units of the FRONX.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX is available with Advanced Next-gen powertrain and transmission options to meet varied customer requirements, including the all-new 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology for performance enthusiasts. Additionally, customers can also experience a wide range of features such as a Head-Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 View Camera, wireless smartphone charger, and 22.86 cm (9”) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.