Maha Shivratri celebrated at Baulnath Temple with great fervor and devotion; see pics

Mahashivratri festival was celebrated at Babulnath Temple with great fervor and devotion. There were excellent arrangements made for devotees. No devotee took more than 40 minutes after joining que to reach in front of Babulnath Dada. S.1. Rajbar told that on an average devotees took 20 to 40 minutes for Darshan. All devotees praised the arrangements made that year and compared to the previous years all stated that even without volunteers they had beautiful experience of Darshan. All have requested to maintain the similar arrangements even next year.

During the day, there was Pakhal puja, Abhishek, pujan, Aartis, Annakut. There was flower Rangoli in the morning in the temple.

In fact this year the temple arranged different types of Rangolis.

On Thursday 24th Feb.2022 there was Rangoli of Vegetables.

On Friday 25th Feb.2022 there was Rangoli of different Cereals.

On Saturday 26th Fb.2022 there was Rangoli of Edible coloured rise.

On Monday 28th Feb.2022 there are Rangoli of flowers

It is worthwhile to be noted that the devotees from different walks of life had come for darshan and express their gratitude for the excellent arrangement not only for senior citizens but also for public at Large.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:09 PM IST