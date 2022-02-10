Lata Didi is Swar Saraswati, says Suman Chaurasia; Jagdish Purohit demands postage stamp on legendary singer

Lata Gunagaan Sabha was organized in Mumbai under the aegis of Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Record Museum.

Speaking on Lata Didi in during this program, Suman Chaurasia said that on Basant Panchami, Mother Saraswati took our beloved Lata Mangeshkar ji with her to play the strings of her Veena and give her voice. Lata Samagra book information written on Lata ji was shared in the meeting.

Jagdish Purohit of Filmsongs.com and the convener of this event have demanded that the Indian government should issue a postage stamp on world-renowned legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and if any material is needed for this, the museum will make it available immediately.

Apart from Lata Mangeshkar, the museum has many celebrities in its treasury and records, texts, materials, etc., from the film and music world, and a grant amount of Rs. 51,000 was given by Adarsh Hotel for its smooth running.

Among the dignitaries present in this program were Ramesh Chaurasia (music lover), Bhagwan Kadam music collector, Paras Jain singer, Anuradha Chaurasia (Maharashtra State President, Chaurasia Samaj) Mohan Churiwala and other dignitaries. Special thanks were presented to Manish Purohit of the venue of Hotel Adarsh Annapoorna. The program was preside by Jagdish Purohit and conducted by Suman Chaurasia, Rajesh Kherada expressed gratitude.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:11 PM IST