Karan Dhakan, a small town boy from Gujarat, is the next motivation you need in life

A 25 year old real estate mogul is paving the future for many in his field. Karan Dhakan is yet another story of success through unwavering determination and motivation.

Karan graduated with his Masters degree from The University of Hertfordshire, UK in 2015, at a young age of 21. He started his career in real estate, after noticing huge potential in the market and the diversity of investments available.

Growing up in a business oriented family, Karan gained a myriad of skills in sales, strategic planning and communications. Using these skills, coupled with his experience in real estate industry in Dubai, Karan ventured into the market by setting up his own brokerage company.

Now, a few good years after he started his company, Karan has very hardworking and passionate agents under his wing and together, they broker millions of Dirhams worth of deals.

“I wanted to build a company based on integrity and values. Our team of agents constantly help and support one another and we feed off each others’ strengths to provide the best service we can to our clients”, says Karan.

Karan has many plans for his future, and has already set these plans into motion.

FPJ does not endorse the above content.