JioBLAST & Esports Foundation To Host Nationwide MOBA Legends: 5v5! Showmatch Ahead Of Mumbai LAN Event | file photo

Mumbai: India Rising: Road to EWC, the national esports pathway and gaming festival launched by JioBLAST and the Esports Foundation (EF) ahead of the Esports World Cup 2026, will showcase MOBA Legends: 5v5! as a featured demonstration title through a nationwide competition hosted on JioGames, culminating in live showcase matches at the India Rising: Road to EWC LAN event in Mumbai.

Grassroot teams from across the country will compete in the tournament through open online qualifiers and playoff stages, with registrations remaining open on JioGames until June 10, 2026. The top two teams will earn the opportunity to showcase their gameplay live at the India Rising: Road to EWC Main event in Mumbai, in front of gaming fans and livestream audiences.

With nearly 10 million downloads globally, MOBA Legends: 5v5! is emerging as a fast-growing mobile competitive title. Its squad-based gameplay, creator-friendly content potential and spectator-driven match format position it strongly within India’s rapidly growing mobile gaming market, particularly among Gen Z audiences.

Commenting on the growing potential of MOBA esports in India, Charlie Cowdrey, CEO, JioBLAST, said,“Moba Legends 5v5! has the unique ability to build deeply engaged gaming communities because they combine strategy, teamwork, competition and social gameplay in a highly accessible mobile format. Through India Rising: Road to EWC, our focus is on creating larger opportunities for established teams as well as grassroots players to help grow the Moba Legends 5v5! ecosystem and fandom in India.”

MOBA Legends: 5v5! also translates strongly into live streaming experiences through high-intensity gameplay, comeback moments, creator showdowns and crowd engagement, making the title well suited for both digital audiences and large-scale live event experiences.

Speaking on India’s emerging role within the global mobile esports landscape, Tiger Xu, Head of Global Esports, MOBA Legends: 5v5!, said, “India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for mobile esports globally, particularly for team-based competitive formats like MOBA 5v5! Through India Rising: Road to EWC, we see the opportunity to help strengthen the competitive ecosystem for players, creators and communities across India. As the category continues to grow, platforms that combine grassroots participation, fan engagement and live experiences will play an important role in shaping its long-term future. We’re excited to work alongside JioBLAST and the Esports Foundation to help support the growth of MOBA Legends 5v5! esports in India.”

The showcase matches will be broadcast live on 20th & 21st June on JioBLAST youtube as part of the larger India Rising:Road to EWC festival experience in Mumbai, which aims to bring together esports and youth entertainment under one platform. Alongside live MOBA Legends: 5v5! matches, the India Rising: Road to EWC is being developed as a long-term marquee platform that will feature creator programming, live music performances, cosplay showcases, comedy acts, interactive gaming zones and dedicated fan engagement experiences designed at delivering an immersive and socially driven experience for India’s growing gaming community.

Official Trailer Launch Film Link: https://youtu.be/fAl2lnEuxaw

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports Foundation on LinkedIn .