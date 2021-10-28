ISDC partners with Karnataka govt to host state’s inaugural NEP Conclave 2021

Bangalore; 28th October 2021: International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), the UK headquartered skill development and education company to organisations worldwide, today announced its tie-up with Higher Education Council; Government of Karnataka to host state’s first National Education Policy (NEP) Conclave 2021.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN, Minister of Higher Education & Skill Development, Government of Karnataka, will be the Chief Guest at the Conclave along with eminent dignitaries from academia including Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, Registrars and Directors across universities, along with educationists and corporate India. The inaugural Karnataka NEP Conclave 2021 will bring together eminent stakeholders on a single platform to discuss the future of the NEPs and strategise provisions to enable internationalisation in the education and jobs sectors.

Speaking on the Conclave, Tom M Joseph - Executive Director, Strategy & Development, ISDC, UK, said, “India is a young nation with rich demographic dividend. The past two decades, the country has catapulted to being one of the thriving knowledge economies, owing to its IT and consumer led growth. The recently announced National Education Policy 2020 can lead an orbital shift with its focus on transforming the education sector through investments into various areas of skill development including project-based learning, experiential learning, service-learning and vocational training. Karnataka being at the forefront of innovation and skill development, continues to lead the nation into the next phase of building a robust knowledge economy. The NEP Conclave 2021 is a step towards achieving vibrant, equitable and empowering education and skill development infrastructure in the state. We are proud to be a part of this initiative.”

ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) is a leading International Provider for British Education and Skills with an active presence in India, working in partnership with an excess of 200 Universities and Higher Education Providers by Developing and Upgrading the Academic Degrees for Future to Seek External Accreditations / Memberships / Qualifications along with the University Degrees. ISDC is working with UK Skills Federation, Scottish Qualification Authority, large number of Universities and an excess of 25 Professional Bodies in UK for their Market Expansion, Transnational Education and Growth.

ISDC in association with JAIN University and World Design Council has already proposed a project of Bangalore Design District to the Government of Karnataka for the supply of future design talents.

The Conclave will be hosted at Hotel Shangri-La, Bangalore on 13th November 2021 and will be managed by EPG - an economic and strategy consulting firm with offices in London, Bangalore, and Uganda.

