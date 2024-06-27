Insights From Aseem Kaushik, Prasanth Kumar, Amit Jain: Modern Marketing Reckoner 2024

MMA Global India & GroupM proudly present the Modern Marketing Reckoner 2024 (MMR): Winning With AI, a landmark report that delves deep into the transformative power of AI in marketing. This comprehensive guide, authored by industry stalwarts such as Prasanth Kumar, Aseem Kaushik, Amit Jain, and Moneka Khurana, is poised to be a game-changer. It compiles wisdom from some of the most influential voices in our industry to help marketers navigate the ever-evolving landscape of AI.

The MMR 2024 explores how AI is revolutionizing marketing, offering insights and practical guidance that will empower marketers to stay ahead of the curve. It highlights the critical importance of integrating AI in marketing strategies, focusing on themes such as data quality, human-AI synergy, and ethical considerations. This report is a must-read for anyone looking to harness the full potential of AI in their marketing efforts.

Highlights from the Modern Marketing Reckoner 2024:

Aseem Kaushik, Country Managing Director, L’Oréal India, MMA Global India Member Company

Foreword

A special vote of thanks to Aseem Kaushik for authoring a valuable piece and setting the context for the report. In his foreword, Aseem explores the historical evolution and unprecedented potential of AI, tracing its journey from the 1950s to today's cutting-edge innovations. He discusses how AI exhibits human-like learning capabilities and acts as an enabler for content creation, campaign management, and even driving cars. Aseem highlights how technology has reshaped consumer behavior, reflecting in their preferences and interactions with brands. He calls the MMR a valuable resource for marketers, offering expert insights and practical guidance on AI adoption and an essential read for navigating the future of AI in marketing.

Prasanth Kumar, Co-Chair, MMA Global India & CEO - South Asia, GroupM

Artificial Intelligence – Created and Powered by Human Intelligence

Prasanth Kumar reflects on the synergy between human intelligence and AI, emphasizing that the true value of AI lies in its ability to enhance human creativity and strategic thinking. He explores AI’s extensive applications across marketing functions, from consumer insights to campaign execution. Prasanth also emphasizes the essential role of human intelligence, reminding us that marketing is fundamentally about understanding and appealing to people. His deep dive into the future of AI-powered marketing highlights the critical need for cultural and organizational shifts to fully realize AI’s potential.

Amit Jain, Chairperson, MMA Global India

The AI Imperative: Transforming Marketing from the Ground Up

Amit Jain delves into AI’s revolutionary impact on marketing, highlighting its role in creating deeply personalized customer experiences. He paints a vivid picture of a future where AI not only automates but also inspires creativity and builds consumer trust. Amit emphasizes the critical need for ethical AI practices to safeguard privacy and foster a culture of continuous learning. His visionary perspective on how AI is transforming marketing strategies into powerful growth catalysts underscores the ethical responsibilities that come with AI integration.

Moneka Khurana, Country Head & Board Member, MMA Global India

Bad Ingredients Spoil a Great Recipe - Lead With High-Quality Data to Excel in AI

Moneka Khurana discusses the paramount importance of data quality in AI implementation. Drawing an analogy to cooking, she illustrates how even the best AI strategies can fail without robust data governance. Moneka advocates for a comprehensive approach to data management, training, and accountability, ensuring AI-driven marketing initiatives are effective and trustworthy. Her insights on creating a solid foundation for AI to drive business success emphasize the necessity of high-quality data for AI integration.

These articles are just the tip of the iceberg. The Modern Marketing Reckoner 2024 is a comprehensive guide featuring strategies and real-world examples from industry leaders that can significantly bolster your AI integration journey. Join the movement and be part of this exciting transformation.

Download the report here: https://www.mmaglobal.com/documents/modern-marketing-reckoner-2024-winning-ai