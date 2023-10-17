India Sets Sail: PM Modi Unveils Ambitious Maritime Blueprint at Global Summit in Mumbai | X

Mumbai: India is directing its focus toward the world's third-largest economy, with maritime trade playing a pivotal role in this shift. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated today that there are vast opportunities for global investors in India's ports and shipping sector. He emphasized that in the coming years, India will emerge as a leading nation in the maritime trade sector. The foundation for various projects was remotely laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video conference system.

During the Third Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023, which began at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai and will continue until October 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Port and Water Transport Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Goa's Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, FICCI chairman Subhrakant Panda, and representatives from various countries attended the event. Maharashtra's Port Minister Sanjay Bansode and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar were also present.

Projects worth more than Rs 23,000 crore

Prime Minister Modi unveiled the long-term blueprint for India's Maritime Blue Economy, called 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047,' during the event. This blueprint includes enhancing facilities at ports, sustainable practices, and boosting international cooperation. The Prime Minister inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 23,000 crore, including the foundation stone for the Tuna Tekra All-Weather Deep Draft Terminal at Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat, valued at over Rs 4,500 crore. Additionally, more than 300 MoUs worth over Rs 7 lakh crore with international and national stakeholders were signed.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the world's perspective on India has changed post-COVID. India is on its way to becoming one of the top three economies globally, and maritime trade holds significant importance in this context. He highlighted the significant improvements in the logistics performance index over the past nine years and stressed India's potential in shipbuilding and repairs. India has a vast coastline, a robust ecosystem, and a rich cultural heritage. The establishment of a National Maritime Complex at Lothal Dockyard was also announced by the Prime Minister during the event.

Governor Ramesh Bais highlighted Mumbai's pivotal role as an economic center and emphasized the need for participating countries to focus on modern technology and security in the maritime trade sector.

International Cruise Terminal Next Year

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that Maharashtra's ports, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, are key players in India's maritime trade growth. He emphasized the state's focus on developing multi-modal connectivity integrating railways, sea, and waterways. The Chief Minister announced the upcoming inauguration of an international cruise terminal in Mumbai in 2024, with a capacity to handle 200 cruise ships and 1 million passengers annually. He also highlighted Maharashtra's efforts in maritime tourism, shipbuilding, repairs, and recycling industries, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in elevating India's position in the global maritime sector.

On the occasion of Mumbai Port Trust completing 150 years, a commemorative stamp and the book 'Propelling India's Maritime Vision' were launched by Governor Ramesh Bais, the Chief Minister, and other dignitaries.