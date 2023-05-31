iiEMS 2023: Inspires and Empowers Innovation in Marketing

India International Elevate Marketing Summit (iiEMS 2023) : Innovations in Marketing - Past, Present and Future |

The highly anticipated India International Elevate Marketing Summit: iiEMS 2023 concluded its impactful journey on 19th May at the Four Season Hotel in Mumbai. It revolutionized the marketing landscape and ignited a passion among marketing professionals. With a stellar line-up of 30+ distinguished speakers and 12 captivating sessions, 120+ delegates, the summit proved to be a transformative event for marketing professionals and industry enthusiasts alike. The Platinum Sponsor – Hill+Knowlton Strategies and the Silver Sponsor – NielsenIQ supported this show for its unique and creative vision.

The summit brought together leading experts, visionaries, and trailblazers from the marketing world to share their wealth of knowledge and expertise. Delegates were treated to a day filled with powerful discussions, stimulating presentations, and valuable insights that inspired innovation and forged meaningful connections for attendees.

The summit also provided delegates with unparalleled networking opportunities, enabling them to connect with fellow marketing professionals, forge new partnerships, and explore potential collaborations. The interactive premium sessions such as Brand Gupshup, Ask Me Anything, How Might We and networking breakouts facilitated lively conversations, fostering an environment of knowledge sharing and community building.

The conference featured topics across the dynamic realm of marketing – from tapping into the pulse of the Indian consumer to upskilling in the era of Web 3.0 technologies. The sessions also provided a comprehensive overview of brand communication, consumer relationships in the digital age, neuro insights, and much more.

Delegates were thrilled to gain first-hand knowledge from leaders like Lulu Raghavan from Landor and Fitch, Niraj Ruparel from GroupM, Bobby Pawar from Havas Group, Satyen Momaya from Celio, Shoma Narayanan from DBS Bank, Atin Chhabra from Schneider Electric, Deepa Krishnan from Starbucks, Divij Sharma from Alexa, Sudip Ghose from uppercase, Sujay Rachh from Nuwama Group, Manu Kumar from Hero Electric, and many more.

Mohit Mewani, the Partner and CEO of Upstream Business Solutions said "We aimed to create an environment that fosters learning, collaboration, and innovation. I am thrilled to see how well-received the summit was by the marketing industry. The insights shared by our esteemed speakers will undoubtedly reshape the future of marketing in India and beyond. We would also like to thank our sponsors Hill+Knowlton Strategies & NielsenIQ for their support and collaboration in making this event a grand success”.

As the curtains drew on iiEMS 2023, delegates departed with newfound inspiration, elevated skills, and a deepened understanding of the ever-evolving marketing landscape.