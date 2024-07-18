IAA To Raise Awareness About Autism, Calls For Creative Entries For The Campaign

IAA To Raise Awareness About Autism |

As a part of its on-going effort to use creativity for good, the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is calling for entries for a creative campaign to raise awareness about Autism.

Says Avinash Pandey, President IAA, "We had announced this at the Olive Crown Awards, and are now ready to receive creative campaigns to further this good cause. The campaigns will be judged by a distinguished jury of creative experts and the winner will be awarded on the grand IndIAA Awards stage in August. We will produce the winning campaign and run it across the media as we always have. I appreciate the creative support we have received for the call-for -entries campaign from Vallabh Yeolkar Senior Creative Director Madison Loop."

IAA has always believed that what is good, is good for business and has created campaigns on different causes like elder care, anti voter apathy, against domestic violence and to raise money to combat natural disasters like Cyclone Amphan and the floods in Kerala.

The last date for entries is 29th July, 2024. For further information please contact Soumen Santara: secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org / 9819980202.