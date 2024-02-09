IAA To Open Doors To The Meta Office For Its YP Members

The Indian Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), has announced its next event for its Young Professionals (YP).



On 16 February, IAA's Young Professionals will get a chance to visit the Meta office and interact with professionals from the social media giant.



During this three-hour-long event, Meta professionals will discuss trends that they see in advertising in 2024, the best practices for advertisers using it, and also possible career options with them. Post the presentations, the Meta team will engage with the attendees during high tea.



Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter, said, "The IAA Young Professionals membership is a fantastic platform for young professionals to connect, learn, and thrive in this ever-evolving world. Through this event with Meta, we aim to help educate them on how the social media giant functions, how it can be used to build brands, and also most importantly what it offers for those looking for roles within the company."



Click here to register: https://forms.gle/cgt8YbbfsDzoc8xm9